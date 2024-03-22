Jim Jordan held a hearing on locker room safety & it went about as well as you’d imagine

Who says irony is dead?

The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee led a performative hearing Thursday on a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing for the U.S. in the Olympics or any World Championship. One of the topics discussed was locker room safety.

Republicans always look foolish when they scaremonger about trans people changing in locker rooms, given the utter lack of a connection between trans-inclusive policies and safety. In fact, transgender teens are actually the folx most at risk when stepping inside public restrooms or locker rooms.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Harvard researchers found that 36% of transgender or gender-nonbinary students with restricted bathroom or locker room access reported being assaulted over a 12-month span.

But in this case, Republicans appeared even more ridiculous than usual. That’s because Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan was leading the hearing.

In case you need a refresher: For eight years, Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University (1987-95). That means he’s been in a lot of locker rooms, where wrestlers say he turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct.

During Jordan’s time at Ohio State, university athletic doctor Richard Strauss was sexually abusing student-athletes with impunity. Strauss abused at least 177 students from 1976 to 1996, according to a report commissioned by OSU.

Though Jordan denies knowing anything about the abuse, multiple wrestlers have said differently. Several of Strauss’ victims resurfaced last fall, when Jordan unsuccessfully ran for House Speaker.

“I remember a couple of occasions when we would bring up the abuse to Jim and he would say: If [Strauss] ever tried that with me, I’d snap his neck like a stick of dried balsa wood,” former wrestler Dan Ritchie told the LA Times. “Our coaches all knew.”

Another wrestler, Michael Schyck, says Jim “Gym” Jordan knew as well.

“To say that Jordan didn’t know would be flat-out ridiculous,” he offered. “There was an opportunity for [Jordan] to step up and not worry about himself and be there for his guys.”

Despite those allegations, Jordan shoulders on, pretending to protect women from locker room deviancy. Most of the time, he carries on his facade without resistance.

But on Thursday, Eric Swalwell changed that. The California rep. reminded Jordan of the disturbing allegations against him.

The sharp-tongued archconservative was rendered speechless.

“I guess it’s a good thing that some folks on the other side are now interested in what happens in a locker room, and we’re not going to look the other way,” said Swalwell.

If only there was a closeup of Jordan’s face. It’s time for CSPAN to start covering congressional hearings with multiple cameras!

Jordan: Gentleman from California is recognized



Swalwell: I guess it’s a good thing that some folks on the other side are interested in what happens in a locker room. We’re not going to look the other way. pic.twitter.com/knxyWVUIbr — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2024

Jim Jordan is the least qualified person in the galaxy to chair a hearing on locker room safety. https://t.co/Psa3vnsAJs — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 21, 2024

Don't bring a Jim Jordan to an Eric Swalwell fight https://t.co/2LfGtSz1U3 — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 21, 2024

Swalwell went on to dismiss the bill as needlessly discriminatory. When talking about protecting people’s safety in locker rooms, Swalwell said he accepts Congress’ interest.

But it’s not an issue that needs attention, because nothing bad is happening.

“It’s not a thing,” said Swalwell. “We have things happening in our community that are things. Kids getting mowed down by assault rifles at their school, that’s a thing. Young women in their community have IVF treatments banned, that’s a thing. Women being forced into government mandated pregnancies, that’s a thing. And those are things we can all address on this committee.”

According to Swalwell, the creepiest component of Republicans’ latest anti-trans legislation is the text within the bill itself. He says the law would require athletes to undergo “mandatory gender checks.”

“Is Mr. Jordan enforcing it? Mr. Gaetz enforcing it? Mr. Biggs? Who is enforcing this on-demand gender check?,” he asked.

Swalwell: This an on demand gender check.. so who’s enforcing it? Is Mr. Jordan enforcing it? Is Mr. Gaetz enforcing it? Ms. Hageman, you’re the only who wants to speak on this. No one else will even touch this because it’s kind of creepy. pic.twitter.com/2YbSjefX4y — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2024

Awaiting a response, Swalwell followed up with another dig.

“Thank you for caring about what happens in locker rooms,” he added, with a dismissive wave for good measure.

Talk about a knockout blow!

For years, former Ohio State wrestlers have accused Jordan of abandoning them during a dark period. “I considered Jim Jordan a friend,” said wrestler Mike DiSabato in 2018. “But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on.”

Jordan claims OSU’s report vindicates him, citing a lack of documented evidence. But investigators didn’t go that far. They found that student athletes openly spoke about the ongoing abuse, and 22 unnamed coaches confirmed knowledge of the situation.

George Clooney, for what it’s worth, is working on a doc that delves into Jordan’s role in the scandal.

In what’s probably just a coincidence, Jordan has opposed bipartisan bills meant to protect sexual assault survivors, including legislation that would’ve banned NDAs in sexual harassment and abuse cases.

There’s no word on his plans to hold any hearings about that.