Jim Verraros dishes on his hot new track, his ‘American Idol’ hook-up, and ‘Eating Out’ memories

Photo Credit: Christian Blake

Twenty-one years after he wowed audiences with his timeless vocals on the first season of American Idol, performer Jim Verraros is ready to “take his bow” with a hot new single that proves he’s ready for an encore.

Back in the summer of 2002, the country was enamored with the then brand-new singing competition show, which aimed to turn everyday people into superstars. Season one gave us our first winner Kelly Clarkson—still America’s sweetheart to this day—and among her fellow contestants was Verraros, who would go on to be recognized as the show’s first gay finalist.

While out in his personal life, it wasn’t until the first American Idol LIVE! tour that he went public. He’s previously said that the show’s network didn’t want him discussing his sexuality lest it give him an unfair advantage in the competition (okay, sure FOX!), but there’s no denying he paved the way for others like Adam Lambert, David Archuleta, and Clay Aiken.

Of course, Idol was just the first act for this multi-hyphenate, who released his debut solo album Rollercoaster in ’05 and also racked up a number of acting credits—most notably the boundary-breaking gay sex comedy Eating Out and its sequel Sloppy Seconds, as well as a cameo in the campy Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!, all of which were formative viewing experiences for gays of a certain age.

Though Verraros eventually made the move into a career out of the spotlight—and settled down with his hunky husband in ’21—he returns this week with his first new song in 12 years, “Take My Bow,” a high-energy bop produced by Laev and co-written by Jayce Green.

In celebration of the song’s debut, we connected with Verraros and invited him to be the latest guest of our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our charming back-and-forth, the performer shares some relationship advice, why he’s proud of his super-gay film career, and even reveals a sexy secret rendezvous with one of his Idol co-stars.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, video game, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

Oh, this is an impossible question to answer with just one or two sentences! Movies: Clueless, But I’m A Cheerleader, Trick, Broken Hearts Club. TV: The Real World. Book: The Velvet Rage. Album: Faith, George Michael.

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, I think at that time, I was purely looking for representation. It could’ve been anything, but what I most needed to see were characters that were different. Coming from a small town, I desperately wanted connection with other things, people, media, music. It gave me permission to be who I was. At that time, those elements were few and far between, but I’m so grateful they were there for me.

“Take My Bow” is your first new single in 12 years—what does the song mean for you, and what do you want it to say about the sounds & styles you hope to explore moving forward?

There are a lot of double entendres in terms of meaning behind the lyrics. I really struggled between wanting a song that was very political and said something in a time where our community is facing such anti-EVERYTHING, or if I just wanted something that made people dance and feel good.

Lyrically, and working with Jayce Green, an INCREDIBLE queer songwriter, we wanted it to be sexy but also this moment of not being fully ready back then, but coming into myself now and giving you that. It’s such a great time to put out music when you’re a little older; you’re more settled. I’m more clear of who I am at 40 then I was at 23 when I put out my first album. I’m so open to exploring other sounds, but my foundation always has been pop music.

The track is definitely this high-energy, club-ready bop. Inspired by that, what’s a song that always pulls you to the dance floor and why?

My husband will love me for saying this but it’s been true since I first heard it: Madonna’s “Vogue.” I never skip it when it comes on even if I’ve just heard it. There’s something about how anthemic it is and timeless in its production. A classic that will be good FOREVER.

You and your husband got married back in 2021, and have now been together for over 6 years. What’s an important lesson you’ve learned about relationships in your time together that you’d like to share with others?

Well this is my second marriage. I was with my ex for 11 years and met him when I was 22. I say that to be very transparent in that I made and continue to make mistakes. I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all answer for any one or any couple.

The only thing that I can say is, make an effort to communicate how you feel IN THE MOMENT YOU FEEL IT. Don’t sit on it, even if you think it’s minute and immature. Feelings are always valid no matter big or small. I’m still working on that today. I’m just very lucky that I have a husband who sticks with me and knows I’m a work-in-progress.

Also, if you’ve been divorced before, you still deserve to have love. You still deserve to believe in marriage and have the happy ending. You’re just a little more wiser the second time around. 🙂

We’d love to flash back to your American Idol days and your very first audition, which was with Nat King Cole’s “When I Fall in Love” and signed along with it in tribute to your parents. What’s the significance of that song for you? Do you remember why you picked it? (And also: Do you ever go back and watch the clips from your time on the show?)

I actually don’t revisit clips of me from the show, but if I do, they’re usually of Kelly [Clarkson] because she’s just amazing and has been for the last 21 years.

When I auditioned, I didn’t want to do a pop song or anything that was from a boy band; I wanted something a little more bluesy and something unique. I’ve always loved the sound and carefree vocalists of jazz musicians and how they can take you to a moment in time with the tone and inflection of their voices.

You came out publicly during the American Idol tour and at the time said you had come out to some of your fellow contestants while filming the season. Did you remember any of the reactions? Did you feel supported by your Idol family at the time?

The funny thing about that is, I was always open on the show. I never NOT openly talked about other men or my sexuality. I always felt supported by my fellow Idol family. I mean hell, I hooked up with one, so they were ESPECIALLY supportive. Hahaha!

And while we’re taking a trip down memory lane, you’ve done some acting throughout your career including the first two Eating Out movies and a cameo in the campy Another Gay Sequel. Do you have any fun memories from those experiences you can share?

I think looking back, in a time where Queer Cinema was lacking… it’s such a great thing to look back and be a part of those formative films. Were they Oscar-worthy? No, of course not ,but neither are all hetero-focused films either. We need to see the good with the bad; it can’t be doom and gloom for our community all the time. We need to be able to laugh and experience love and joy and comedy. But sitting in a theater when it premiered and listening to the laughter in a theater is the best experience. I loved that those films made people laugh and to some, opened them up to their own sexual identities.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

There are so many queer and trans artists that have personally inspired me to come back and dip my toe into music again. Many from other seasons of Idol: Adam Lambert, David Archuleta, Mikalah Gordon, David Hernandez…

I [also] love Vincint, John Duff, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko, Adore Delano! I’m also over-the-moon that Kim Petras is getting her flowers. I love seeing this massive wave of queer and trans artists… it’s given me confidence to look through the crack in the door and wonder if there’s room for me too.

Scroll down for a few more of our favorite shots from Verraros’ Instagram: