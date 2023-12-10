Joe Jonas from underneath, Morgan Spector’s bed head, & everyone’s favorite lion tamer

Hear the heartfelt speech Madonna made to commemorate World AIDS Day on The Celebration Tour, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Tom Daley trained his son.
@tomdaley
POV: your kid is better at your job than you…♬ Party All The Time – Hannah Laing & HVRR
Johnny Sibilly gave an anatomy lesson.
@johnnysibilly
S3X ED with Johnny: The Prostate 🌰👈🏽♬ club penguin ice fishing theme song – julie on the internet
Elliott Norris dropped a new single.
@drunkatthepre @elliott show his new song some lovvvvve! #bigboys ♬ Watch out for the Big Boys – Elliott Norris
Morgan Spector got ready for the opera.
@interviewmag Actor and resident hunk of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” joins editor-in-chief @melottenberg to talk costuming, cargo pants, and Horsegiirl420 🎭 #gildedagehbo #morganspector ♬ original sound – Interview Magazine
Flavio Valabrega met his son.
@lovekennwin The known donor we chose came to visit our son when he was two months and it was the most heart-warming experience. Wait til you see our son’s photobomb at the end 😂 #fypage #fyp #lesbianconception #TTCqueer #LGBTQfamily #Queerparenting #prideparenting #wlwwedding #lesbianwedding #wlwcouple #newborn #seedscout ♬ Lil Boo Thang – Paul Russell
Kim Chi painted her face.
@queerty RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 star Kim Chi talks about the limitless & transformative power you can achevie with makeup. #QueertyClassics #KimChi #RDR #Makeup ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Adam Pally apologized to the gay community.
@ziwe i asked adam pally if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities. #ziwe #adampally #comdey #fyp ♬ original sound – ziwe
Joe Jonas hovered over a fan.
@bre.doerr pov me. last night. in dc. at b stage. at the barricade. watching the jonas brothers. directly below them. #jonasbrothers #joejonas #kevinjonas #nickjonas #jonasbrothersconcert #thetour #concert #music #vinyl @joejonas @Jonas Brothers ♬ sonido original – bloody natalie
The “intergaycials” explained themselves.
@theintergaycials We’re intergaycials! #intergaycials #gay #couple #spouses #husbands #interracialcouple #interraciallove ♬ original sound – The Intergaycials
And Busch Gardens Tampa Bay showed off their staff.
@buschgardenstampabay Replying to @SpencerFinds Here for the chuffs 🐯 #tigers #zookeeper #animals #catlover #buschgardens #zoo ♬ original sound – Busch Gardens Tampa
