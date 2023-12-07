It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Everywhere you go, gays are posting pictures of their festive holiday gatherings.

And they all look the same!

Somebody asked Bing Chat, Microsoft’s AI-powered search feature, to create an image of a gay men’s holiday party. The results look… VERY familiar.

On this holiday season, Bing Chat is reading us to filth!

Saw this on TikTok and asked Bing Chat to make an image of a gay men’s holiday party and honestly looks like everything I’ve seen on instagram. pic.twitter.com/HlgyT9y6IJ — Asscela Express (@biz_socks) December 6, 2023

Sadly, these images wouldn’t appear out of place on many gay men’s social media feeds: the themed holiday apparel, fancy cocktails, perfectly trimmed facial hair.

Lots of white people.

“Everyone smile! Should we turn the flash on or off?”

“Might as well try both!”

“OK, only one more! Matthew, stop moving!”

the way it knows to selfie/goonify pic.twitter.com/104WmYvipR — ruff (@Dusterz) December 7, 2023

They all have beards. 😭😭 — user not found (@dozygay) December 6, 2023

Looks like a typical NYC friend group — 9th Ave Chopped Cheese (@summerallyr) December 7, 2023

Of course, these AI images depict a certain type of gay: urban, affluent, fit, cisgender, white. Sadly, that isn’t surprising. AI-generated images view the world with biases and amplify our worst stereotypes, the Washington Post found.

“Artificial intelligence image tools have a tendency to spin up disturbing clichés: Asian women are hypersexual. Africans are primitive. Europeans are worldly. Leaders are men. Prisoners are Black,” the article begins.

When people search for gay men, Bing Chat spits out a cis prototype.

Brooklyn and WeHo may be on opposite coasts, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from these images — sequins aside.

I followed up with make it look like they’re in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/a71k0Eo3Ct — Asscela Express (@biz_socks) December 6, 2023

West Hollywood versions pic.twitter.com/gPfwcdzTmO — kim petulant (@hallqueezy) December 7, 2023

See what we mean?

But hey, at least those groups have a little more racial diversity. Let’s check in on Columbus.

Oh, never mind…

I did Columbus and it’s very Hallmark original vibes pic.twitter.com/BRoiY0bem3 — noah (@nowahklrk) December 7, 2023

While the act of posting curated holiday photos is universal, gay men outpace the general population. We do everything to the nines! Not a single decoration is out of place.

Wait, what’s up with the disco ball?

Girl, this is not Studio 54. This is your studio apartment. (It’s worth noting that we also approve of disco balls as decor. We’re queer, after all!)

Gay people LOVE having disco balls as house decorations. SkyNet got us there https://t.co/0Rqpsri47N — Ty Sunderland ? (@TySunderland) December 7, 2023

There’s been a lot of fear over how AI-generated images could lead to the spread of dangerous misinformation and propaganda.

While that’s still to be determined, we know one place where we could be fooled: Instagram!

It’s all too real, isn’t it?

“A Washington DC holiday party with gay men” and oh my god https://t.co/Pb1ku1ym8o pic.twitter.com/0uLD5HXlXQ — Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) December 7, 2023

Which stonewall kickball teams are these… https://t.co/UoVrDG4ZGo — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) December 7, 2023

The amount of rainbow flags and disco balls ??? https://t.co/6LuEbI7d6d — Jensen from Dodge City (@petworthot) December 7, 2023

Homophobic. But fair. https://t.co/6UgCoPDFoK — The Spirit of the Midwest (@ChiPencilPshr) December 7, 2023