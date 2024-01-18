Joel Kim Booster dishes on his ‘Fire Island’ followup & talks real-life marriage plans

Details have been revealed about Joel Kim Booster’s next movie project.

Booster teamed up with the Searchlight to produce Fire Island last year. It appears the studio also snapped up his next screenplay. According to Deadline, the script is called Again Again Again.

Booster is likely to star in the movie, as well as write and produce. The story centers on a man called Gus, “who as the man of honor for his closest friend Maggie’s extravagant wedding weekend at a Napa winery, is tasked with making sure the whole event goes off without a hitch.”

“But when Gus’s wildly charismatic but emotionally unstable boyfriend Hal shows up unexpectedly, chaos ensues and threatens to derail the wedding as well as their relationship.”

Booster got two Emmy nominations for last year’s Fire Island. He also appears in Loot on Apple+ TV. An hour-long comedy special, Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, hit Netflix in 2022.

Booster shared the Deadline story to his Instagram, adding a caption: “Hope y’all don’t mind but I’m gonna make your new favorite movie.”

We certainly don’t mind!

Real-life marriage?

In other Booster-related news, he’s been opening up about his real-life romance.

His boyfriend is John-Michael Kelly, a games producer for Riot Games (League of Legends). The two have been dating for several years.

In a candid chat with comedian and Sirius XM radio host Zach Noe Towers, Booster said there’s no question that Kelly is Mr. Right and they’ll end up getting married eventually.

“He knows this but I’m fully going to marry this man,” he told a shocked and delighted Towers. “I know it’s going to happen. The only guessing game for him now is when.”

Towers said that’s really beautiful, then jokingly suggested Booster hide the ring between his nether regions, “so when he goes down on you he says, ‘what is this thing…’.’”

Booster seemed down with the idea but took it further and suggested using a c*ck ring to propose.

“There are no rules for us! We can do whatever we want.”

Watch below.

Check out some photos of the handsome couple below…