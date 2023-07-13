Joel Kim Booster posts heartwarming reaction to his Emmy nomination

Joel Kim Booster at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Vodka (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Craig Barritt for Getty Images)

Joel Kim Booster was among the many celebrating yesterday when the Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. Booster wrote and starred in Fire Island. A gay twist on Pride & Prejudice, the 2022 Hulu movie is about a group of queer friends taking a trip to the LGBTQ+ summer hotspot.

Fire Island was nominated for ‘Best Television Movie’, while Booster was singled out specifically in the ‘Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie” category.

Booster celebrated the movie’s nominations on his social media. He included a photo of his cellphone issuing a Siri message. It said, “I believe this iPhone belongs to Golden Globe nominee Joel Kim Booster”.

It turns out it was an old act of manifestation.

Booster explained in the caption, “About a million years ago AS A BIT I asked my phone to start calling me a Golden Globe Nominee. It felt ridiculous and so far away and maybe a little hopeful too, sure. Well now I’m an Emmy nominee twice over and I guess the lesson is dream bigger kids!”

(Photo: @ihatejoelkim/Instagram)

Among those to congratulate Booser was Cheyenne Jackson, who said, “Huge congrats. I voted for yall. Well deserved.”

Queer As Folk actor Johnny Silbilly said, “the most deserving”, while YouTube comic Michael Henry said, “Congratulations!!!!! This is so exciting!”.

Bowen Yang, who co-starred in Fire Island, said, “HFPA-destroyer Joel Kim Booster.”

The official Hulu Instagram account commented, “Who’s cutting onions in here? 🥹”

Fire Island enjoys a 94% rating on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and a 66% audience rating.

The 75th annual Emmys are set to air live from the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater) on Monday, Sept. 18. However, ongoing strikes in Hollywood could see this postponed.