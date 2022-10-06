JoJo Siwa reveals which pop star was her ‘gay awakening’

JoJo Siwa, Dance Moms alum and queer kids personal Princess Diana, just dropped the story of her journey to sapphic realization in fun, musical fashion.

The story is told in this recent TikTok meme format where folks try talking along to the backing track of Nicki’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” (though most of them don’t let things like “tempo” or “timing” or “music” get in their way).

Get into this gay story-rapping:

Siwa name-drops a couple of famous folks for pulling her out of the internal closet, as well as one date with a man that made her feelings VERY clear.

“One thing about me is when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with a song, ‘Cool for the Summer,’” she raps. “I really, really liked it, and I listened to it all the time. I didn’t know what it meant back then, but now that I’m much older I understand and I know what it means.”

The song was Lovato’s first big foray into hinting their queerness, with lyrics about being “a little curious” and having a “taste for the cherry”. While it never explicitly gets into things, the “don’t be scared ‘cuz I’m your body type” in the chorus was pretty on the nose.

In case you’re not familiar with the 2015 biconic hit:

Siwa goes on to note that dancer Jenna Dewan performing on Lip Sync Battle was also a huge moment for her development. Dewan was battling against then hubby Channing Tatum (who delivered his iconic Run The World performance), but it was her “Pony” lip sync that really gave the young star life.

“A few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number. I watched it every day,” Siwa continues.

We can see why:

Finally, Siwa recalls the single date she had with a man that left her more than positive that she was gay.

“A couple years later, a man was my first date. He wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew men are not my thing,” she says. She was fighting that beat for dear life, but it’s still a solid story.