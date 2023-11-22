Jonathan Bailey’s prosthetics, Russell Tovey’s personal collection & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Instagram – @russelltovey (left), @jbayleaf (center), @vincint (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Eismayer — Now Available (VOD): Based on real events, this Austrian boot camp drama tells an unlikely love story between a strict lieutenant who falls for one of his recruits.

Based on real events, this Austrian boot camp drama tells an unlikely love story between a strict lieutenant who falls for one of his recruits. Last Summer Of Nathan Lee — Now Available (VOD): Queerty fave Quentin Lee helms this emotional coming-of-age tale about a dying teen whose gay bestie makes a film about his life.

Queerty fave Quentin Lee helms this emotional coming-of-age tale about a dying teen whose gay bestie makes a film about his life. Maestro — Now Playing (Select Theaters): Gunning for Oscars glory, Bradley Cooper writers, directs, and stars in this biopic of queer composer Leonard Bernstein.

Gunning for Oscars glory, Bradley Cooper writers, directs, and stars in this biopic of queer composer Leonard Bernstein. Monster — Now Playing (Select Theaters): Balancing shifting perspectives, Shoplifters director Kore-eda Hirokazu follows a mother investigating the source of her son’s strange behavior.

Balancing shifting perspectives, Shoplifters director Kore-eda Hirokazu follows a mother investigating the source of her son’s strange behavior. Saltburn — Now Playing (Theaters Everywhere): Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell directs this Talented Mr. Ripley-esque homoerotic thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.

Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell directs this Talented Mr. Ripley-esque homoerotic thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Frybread Face And Me — Nov. 24 (Netflix): A charming coming-of-age story that defies Indigenous and queer stereotypes, about a young Native American boy who loves dolls.

A charming coming-of-age story that defies Indigenous and queer stereotypes, about a young Native American boy who loves dolls. Smoke Sauna Sisterhood — Nov. 24 (Select Theaters): An intimate documentary form Estonia about the bonds women share in their neighborhood sauna.

An intimate documentary form Estonia about the bonds women share in their neighborhood sauna. Faraway Downs — Nov. 26 (Hulu): Improbably, Baz Luhrman’s ’08 flop Australia—starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman—has been re-edited into an epic, six-part miniseries.

Culture Catch-Up

ICONS ONLY: In the wake of the internet going wild for rising artist Tate McRae after she pulled off some pop star dance moves on SNL, here’s your reminder than there are plenty of great Black, queer artists giving it their all—from Doechii to Vincint—who deserve their flowers. [Read all about it on INTO]

I ❤️ NY: Fresh off of reading Omarosa for filth on E!’s House Of Villains, reality royalty—and noted queer ally—Tiffany “New York” Pollard will host Daddy TV’s dating competition show Looking For A Third for OUTtv, featuring one gay couple and one lesbian couple searching for a sexy single to complete their trios. [Variety]

BOTTOMS UP: This Turkey Day, please don’t forget about the bottoms in your life—they’re hungry, too! Chef and activist Alex Hall has some great tips and tricks for preparing a bottom-friendly Thanksgiving feast. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DIVA DOWN: In an emotional Instagram post, Stacey Layne Matthews—of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 and “henny” fame—has announced she’s retiring from drag, citing her mental and physical health. She’s brought us a lot of joy over the years, and we wish her all the best! [Instagram]

EDIT YOUR GAYS: Amid not-so-marvelous box office numbers for female-led superhero flick The Marvels, a new report claims an explicit reference to a queer relationship was cut from the movie, which… is par for the course with Disney these days. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

VIDEO VIXEN: Troye Sivan brilliantly tapped into the internet’s obsession with Ross Lynch for his draggy “One Of Your Girls” visuals, and now the latter’s sharing how it all come together. [People]

HARD-BOILED HAM: The classic 1944 noir Laura features a performance from “all-but-out” actor Clark Webb that’s so iconic, so shady, so unmistakably gay that he nearly threatens to derail the movie’s final twist—and we can’t get enough of him. [Read all about it on INTO]

BROMANCE: Forget what you see on screen in the darkly comedic Saltburn, the real action is happening on the press tour, where stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan have been flirting it up, nearly kissing, and driving fans wild. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HI KEN: You might remember that, in the Magic Mike movies, Matt Bomer plays a stripper so beautiful that his colleagues refer to him as a Ken Doll—which makes sense given that the character’s name actually is Ken, too. So it’s no surprise that, when Barbie came calling, Bomer through his hat in the ring to play one of the many kens. But can you believe they made this man audition? [Vanity Fair]

DAD TO DAD: Here’s how Netflix’s miraculous and moving new documentary short, The Dads—about five fathers of trans kids, as well as Matthew Shepard’s dad, sharing wisdom and unconditional love on a fishing trip—came together. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

GETAWAY / GET AWAY!: A self-care “retreat” takes on a whole new meaning in queer thriller Healed, about a couple whose wholistic meditation treatment goes very, very wrong. Written by and starring friend of Queerty Shantell Yasmine Abeydeera, the eerie indie is now streaming via Prime Video [Amazon]

THAT’S OUR SKIPPY: Reason #312,88 we’re glad the SAG strike is over: Jonathan Bailey is now free to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Fellow Travelers, including a steamy shirtless shot and a look at his *ahem* sizable prosthetics.

The Final Hump

It’s no secret that babe-ly Brit Russell Tovey is a fine art fanatic—he even co-hosts a weekly podcast about it, Talk Art! As a gay man, he’s found himself particularly moved by the late David Robilliard, a painter and poet who tragically died from AIDS in 1988 at just 36. Eager to share Robilliard’s work with the world—and ensure his story is never forgotten—Tovey teamed up with WeTransfer to produce Life Is Excellent, a documentary reflecting on art and artist, as told by his friends, colleagues, and admirers. The film will stream beginning Thursday, Nov. 23, coinciding with a free public showing of Robilliard’s work—Tovey’s personal collection—at a gallery in London this weekend.

Don't forget to share:

This article includes links that may result in a small affiliate share for purchased products, which helps support independent LGBTQ+ media.