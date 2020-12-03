Jonathan Van Ness on HIV stigma: “Rejection sucks”

View this post on Instagram
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness marked World AIDS Day with a candid and heartfelt interview to Self magazine primarily about living with HIV and life during the COVID pandemic.
Van Ness, 33, was diagnosed positive in 2012 and publicly announced his status before his memoir, Over The Top, was published in the fall of last year.
He says he worried in advance that revealing his status would change the way people thought of him.
“There’s a younger part in me that was scared that if I did come out with my status and talk about it, that that was going to be the only facet of me that people were going to want to talk about or think about or acknowledge,” he said. However, he reached the understanding that, “if that’s the only facet that people are going to see me for, that’s on them, that’s not on me.”
If you’re HIV positive, on treatment, and have a sustained, undetectable viral load, there is “effectively no risk” of passing the virus on to others through sex, says the CDC. Despite this, there remains a great amount of stigma around HIV. Van Ness says he has experienced it with potential partners.
“Sometimes rejected, sometimes not. It just depends. I’ve experienced everything from ‘No big deal at all’ to ‘That’s a big deal for me. Thanks for telling me,’ and then not talking to you anymore,” he said.
“I’m not going to lie. The rejection sucks. I think that people are getting a lot more informed, but the stigma and the ignorance still remain.”
He reveals that as a teenager, he was also ignorant about the facts around transmission and turned down a guy who told him he was positive. It’s a decision he has regretted.
“I was 18, and a gorgeous muscle daddy disclosed, when I’d already had him over from Grindr hunting. But I didn’t understand undetectable, and I didn’t understand pills, and I didn’t understand transmission, and I didn’t understand anything,” he says. “To this day, I literally think about him, and I’m like, You could have S’ed that D, honey, and done all of it, and it would have been fine—and you just didn’t know the rules.”
He talks about the production of Queer Eye being suspended because of the pandemic, and living in Austin, Texas, while filming was halted. He also says he’s not embarrassed about taking extra precautions with his health because of coronavirus.
“I am that person in goggles and a mask and a face shield at Whole Foods, but I don’t care,” he says. “I think it’s chic. I love it. Let me give you full hazmat realness out here. I don’t mind if it keeps me more safe.”
He also acknowledges the privileged position he enjoys, thanks to his success on Queer Eye.
“One thing I struggle with a lot is thinking about what I would have done in this pandemic if this entire situation happened, like, four years ago,” he says. “If I didn’t have a platform and I didn’t have all these opportunities—what would I have been doing if I still had my studio salon space?”
Everlusting
“He also says he’s not embarrassed about taking extra precautions with his health because of coronavirus. ‘I am that person in goggles and a mask and a face shield at Whole Foods, but I don’t care,’ he says. ‘I think it’s chic. I love it. Let me give you full hazmat realness out here. I don’t mind if it keeps me more safe.'”
Irony is dead.
Cam
Hmmm, this seems like you’re blaming the victim here. He has HIV and is now protecting his health. So please point out the irony?
HowDemApples
@Cam The irony is now that he is a proponent of protecting his health he expects people to not do the same so he doesn’t feel rejected and his feelings aren’t hurt.
Kieru
You protect yourself (and others) from your HIV diagnosis by taking your medication regularly and monitoring your viral load to ensure you are undetectable. You protect yourself (and others) from COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing face masks to minimize your exposure.
I believe what you are TRYING to say is that any HIV- person has the right to be concerned about being physical (whether that is a hookup or LTR or something else) with an HIV+ person, even if their concerns are based on ignorance of how HIV is transmitted or what the risks are in a serodiscordant relationship.
But what you ACTUALLY did was conflate a highly-transmittable disease (COVID-19) with one that, when managed as Jonathan Van Ness is doing, cannot be transmitted (HIV). Because that’s what more HIV+ persons need… people misrepresenting the diagnosis like we’re still living in the 1980s and it’s a death sentence.
Ultimately the choice to enter or avoid a serodiscordant relationship is your own to make. But what Jonathan and other HIV+ persons are asking is that you make it based on an understanding of the risks; not on ignorance. You were never going to contract HIV from a kiss, a small cut on the outside of your body, a blowjob, swallowing his spunk, etc. And with a numerically undetectable viral load he won’t pass it on to you through anal sex or directly blood-to-blood contact.
Donston
Keiru, I’m not speaking about Jonathan. But I have seen my fair share of guilting people for not wanting to date an HIV+ person. It’s not always just about making sure people are informed or making sure people who are HIV+ aren’t embarrassed and shamed.
Donston
I’m all for not shaming people for being HIV positive. There is still a lot of ignorance out here. However, trying to shame people for not wanting to date someone who is HIV positive, that also needs to stop. When it comes to the “queer community” and what the media promotes, there is way too much focus on trying to control who people sexually engage with or who people are willing to date/commit to. It really needs to stop. It just leads to further division, resentment, manipulation and using people as props. Shaming supposed “queers” for being in hetero relationships, for whatever reasons, is now being widely frowned upon. However, every other aspect of people’s dating life or relationships preferences is up for debate. And it’s a “no” for me. People’s sex lives, dating lives and partnerships should not be dictated by wanting to be pc or not wanting to hurt someone’s feelings.
People can choose to or choose not to sexually engage with, date, commit to whoever they want for whatever reasons, as long as it’s legal. The overall shaming has got to stop.
Roy Ajax
This guy is just gross. There is something slimy about him.