Jordan Torres’ wings, adult film’s “Top 10,” & a caked-up handyman

Jingle your bells to holiday favorites new and old with Queerty’s 2023 Holiday Playlist, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jessica Kirson dragged a young gay couple.

@jessicakirson

The most excited man at my show. Comment below what city you want to see me in. Phoenix AZ next month at Stand Up Live. Tix are on my site xoxo

? original sound – Jessy Kirson

Henry Jiménez Kerbox turned Jordan Torres into an angel.

@henryjimenezkerbox

My boy @JT killed it! Latinos killing the game!!!

? Solas X Interstellar – Gabriel Albuquerqüe

Trixie Mattel cracked Demi Lovato.

@therokuchannel

Key takeaway: high hair and even higher heels. #AVeryDemiHoliday featuring @trixiemattel is streaming now on The Roku Channel!

? original sound – The Roku Channel

Timothée Chalamet signed a Troye Sivan album. 

@queerty

Fan asks Timothée Chalamet to sign #TroyeSivan vinyl. ?? #WillyWonka #timotheechalamet

? original sound – Queerty*

Dan Benson made the ultimate “Top 10” list.

@danleebenson

I am officially number 10 most searched for performer in 2023 on corn hub. Lmao we did it fam. Top ten gay. #greenscreen #wizardsofwaverlyplace #danbenson #gay #zeke

? original sound – Dan Benson

Jake Jonez lost a guy in 10 seconds.

@jjakejonezz

who knew @Chili’s Grill & Bar could serenade us like this?….

? original sound – Jake Jonez

Brianna Ghey‘s parents paid tribute.

@pinknews

Esther Ghey and Peter Spooner pay tribute to their daughter BriannaGhey, after two teenagers are convicted of killing her in a knife attack. #justiceforbriannaghey #briannagheytrial #lgbtnews #uknews #breakingnews #briannagheycase

? original sound – PinkNews ?????????

Michael O’Rourke served.

@barstoolsports

Bro served twice ? @Zero Blog 30 (via:@Michael O’Rourke)

? original sound – Michael O’Rourke

George Santos failed James Baldwin and Harvey Milk.

@queerty

How many of these LGBTQ+ civil rights icons does #GeorgeSantos know when asked by queen #Ziwe? ?

? original sound – Queerty*

And Austin Martin hung his decorations.

@austin.mfit

The lone piece of holiday decor

? All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

