Deck the hotties: Hunky amateur Santas are sleighing on social media

The Christmas season is upon us! The shopping malls are packed, the lights are up, and it smells like pine trees and cinnamon everywhere.

But most importantly, an assemblage of hunky Kris Kringle lookalikes are popping up across social media.

Baby, it might be cold outside, but these amateur Clauses are certifiably hot. (How’s that for “Santa Baby”?)

God I am such a little Christmas gay I am fully ass up for the holidays I’m a slut for Santa — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) November 30, 2023

Still, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise that this mythical Christmas figurehead is inspiring thirst across our feeds.

In fact, there’s always been something a little hot (and gay) about Santa.

Tom of Finland certainly thought so with this dreamy illustration from the 1970s. (Remind us to use these as our Christmas cards next year.)

This isn't new. Tom of Finland knew Santa was gay in the 1970s ffs. pic.twitter.com/gc3qVzpzjL — Rnfrw (@Rnfrw) November 25, 2021

It’s a time for giving, and these men are leaving little to the imagination about what lies underneath the wrapping paper. Joy to the world indeed.

Scroll down for some of the hunkiest amateur Santas, his naughty little elves on the shelves, and a few Christmas jokers heating up Instagram and TikTok, making this yuletide especially gay…

Giving very much gay young Santa Claus pic.twitter.com/C5oCdSNNnW — Music Disc No. 11 (@musicdiscno11) November 27, 2023