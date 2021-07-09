This just in: Antigay activist/admitted child molester Josh Duggar has once again ruined everything for his entire family.

TLC announced that it will no longer produce the Duggars’ hit show “Counting On,” which premiered back in 2015, after it had to cancel the Duggars’ original hit show “19 Kids and Counting” because of Josh’s child molestation scandal, when he admitted to fondling several girls, including his sister, in their sleep.

Now, “Counting On” has also been canceled, too, after Duggar was arrested by Homeland Security in April for allegedly downloading over 200 photos and videos of children pornography. In May, he was released from jail pending trial but the judge said he can’t be alone with his children, he must wear an ankle monitor at all times, he can’t use the internet, and he can’t leave the house without getting a probation officer’s permission.

Gerald Faulkner, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, said that the images allegedly found on Josh’s computer were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

“TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Duggar family issued a statement saying they would be “forever grateful” to the network and that they are looking forward to “new adventures” in the future.

“The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement.

They made no mention of Josh in their remarks. Although Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard, who left the show four years ago after Derick made transphobic remarks, did allude to him in their own statement issued on their website.

“During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us!” they said. “However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family.”

Josh Duggar has pled not guilty to the child pornography charges against him. His trial date, originally scheduled for July 6, was rescheduled for November 30. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and over $250,000 in fines.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.