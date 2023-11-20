Josh Sorbe spends his days as a press secretary on Capitol Hill, & his weekends crushing marathons

As a press secretary in the U.S. Senate, Josh Sorbe is used to touting the accomplishments of others.

But today, the ex-college athlete is the subject of his own press release.

He just finished the Philadelphia Marathon!

Sorbe, a standout swimmer at the University of South Dakota, competed in his first marathon over the weekend. He finished the race in under 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Impressive!

“This was my first real experience with the running communities, and the amount of acceptance, grit, and determination in the community was so uplifting,” he told Queerty. “With the support of my family, friends, and group fitness clients at VIDA DC, I trained for 6 months and blew my expectations away!”

3:28:52!!!! ????? SO proud to have finished my first full marathon (and sub 3:30)!



Toughest fitness endeavor since college swimming, and I’m so grateful for all the fitness pals & gym gals for challenging me, and my support system for believing in me.



He’s a marathoner!! ? pic.twitter.com/Lt1CiF6hir — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) November 20, 2023

Sorbe penned his coming out story for Outsports in September 2020, at the height of the COVID lockdowns. Coincidently, that’s when he says he also discovered his love for running.

“I’ve always loved the strategy and discipline demanded by distance races,” he said.

It’s apparent Sorbe is a disciplined guy. The 2020 alumnus works as a press secretary for Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who also chairs the all-powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This is a huge honor,” said Sorbe when he was hired in January. “Not only because Senator Durbin is a lifelong and respected public servant and a member of Senate leadership, but also because the Judiciary Committee covers issue areas that many Americans are passionate about, such as civil liberties, courts, immigration, reproductive rights and more.”

Previously, Sorbe served as the digital manager for Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

A political science major, Sorbe was always a dedicated student.

He was also a dedicated athlete.

Sorbe swam four seasons at South Dakota, earning Academic All-American third team honors in his senior campaign.

In his Outsports essay, Sorbe credits his college teammates for their unfettered support.

“My Coyote family inspired me to be improve as a human and be true to myself,” he said.

Clearly, Sorbe is living his best life these days. A quick perusal through his grid shows this press sec isn’t afraid to loosen his tie, and throw on a speedo or crop top.

Are these images cleared for media release?

We sure hope so!

In addition to his work on the Hill, Sorbe is also an instructor at SweatBox, a fitness studio in D.C.

The puns write themselves, so we’ll leave that alone!

“Stop in for drop sprints, bass drops, and pop diva-inspired hits and commentary, and come back for a curated, inclusive environment where everyone’s growth and trajectory is celebrated,” his bio reads.

When Sorbe came out, he said he wanted to show LGBTQ+ kids they can excel as their true selves.

“The thing about my story is that I had access. I went to well-funded schools, had parents who loved me, experienced economic security, and didn’t encounter many discriminatory -isms our society has created and reinforces every day. I don’t know what my future holds, but all I know is that I will fight like hell for everyone to have the chance to thrive,” he wrote.

That’s the kind of attitude someone needs to run their first marathon. Congratulations to Sorbe, who’s probably already on to his next race!