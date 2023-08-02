Justin Trudeau and his wife have split up & he’s already getting bombarded with indecent proposals

Justin Trudeau has been the prime minister of Canada since 2015 and the leader of the country’s Liberal Party since 2013.

The 51-year-old has been staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights having introduced a bill that made conversion therapy illegal, and a landmark 2017 measure that protects trans and non-binary citizens from discrimination, among others.

He also always acknowledges Pride Month with official statements and by routinely attending parades throughout the nation. Last weekend, Trudeau joined the crowds gathered at a Pride celebration on Prince Edward Island.

In addition to being a true queer ally, Trudeau is also devastatingly handsome, if you hadn’t noticed.

A fact that has garnered him much praise and adoration through the years, regardless of where you stand on his politics.

Young Justin Trudeau could leave me on read for twenty years and I'd thank him for his time. pic.twitter.com/AJogPBGqQE — @[email protected]@ (@shman0verb0ard) March 1, 2017

Justin Trudeau weighing in at a charity boxing match 3 years ago @reuters pic.twitter.com/6yUgBEUOoA — tom (@tomwoodau) October 21, 2015

But on Wednesday, it was revealed Trudeau’s debonair looks weren’t enough for at least one of his biggest fans: his gorgeous wife, Sophie.

In a joint statement, the couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announce they're separating. pic.twitter.com/7mlMdXFG0M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau wrote in an Instagram post.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Trudeau and his wife were married in 2005 and share three children: sons Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, nine, and daughter Ella-Grace, 14.

While this is sad news for the family, some are taking the opportunity to relish the fact that Trudeau is single for the first time in almost two decades.

And on the app formerly known as Twitter, the gays are going feral.

Jokes aside, it appears Trudeau and Sophie are over for good as his office disclosed the couple has already signed a “legal separation agreement,” according to NBC News.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” read the statement.

However, they still plan go on a family getaway together next week. Awkward!

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together,” the statement continued. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Breaking up sucks, so here’s hoping they get through it with grace and peace.

But on the lighter side, check out more from the thirsty gays reacting to Trudeau’s new single status:

