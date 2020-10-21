dancing queen

The Kamala Harris dancing compilation video we didn’t know we needed

In addition to being a longtime LGBTQ ally, a rockstar senator, a tough prosecutor, and a damn good vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris is one hell of a dancer.

Earlier this week, she was seen showing off her skills under an umbrella in the rain during a campaign stop in Florida.

Now, someone has put together a 30-second compilation video of aaaaall the times Harris, who celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday, has been recorded busting moves on the campaign trail, clapping fans at gay bars, and participating in flash mobs.

Now, let’s compare that to Donald Trump‘s dancing abilities…

We’d say there is a very clear winner here and it’s obviously Kamala. Let’s keep the winning streak going through November 3.

