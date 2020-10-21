The Kamala Harris dancing compilation video we didn’t know we needed

In addition to being a longtime LGBTQ ally, a rockstar senator, a tough prosecutor, and a damn good vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris is one hell of a dancer.

Earlier this week, she was seen showing off her skills under an umbrella in the rain during a campaign stop in Florida.

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

Now, someone has put together a 30-second compilation video of aaaaall the times Harris, who celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday, has been recorded busting moves on the campaign trail, clapping fans at gay bars, and participating in flash mobs.

The Kamala Harris dancing compilation video that no one asked for lol#BidenHarris2020 #bidencoalition #GOTV2020 pic.twitter.com/5W29uzpxhC — Team Petty Headlines™ 💛🐝 (@PettyHeadlines1) October 20, 2020

Now, let’s compare that to Donald Trump‘s dancing abilities…

Donald Trump dancing to the Thomas the Tank Engine theme tune.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/MRPinO0CmT — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 18, 2020

We’d say there is a very clear winner here and it’s obviously Kamala. Let’s keep the winning streak going through November 3.

