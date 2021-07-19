Is Kellyanne Conway about to flip on Donald Trump?

We’ve seen an onslaught of books about ex-President Donald Trump hit bookstore shelves in recent weeks, and almost none of them have been flattering. For the most part, Team Trump has done an OK job mopping up all the spilled tea. But there’s one book in particular that they’re said to be especially nervous about.

Trump’s former senior counselor/chief propagandist Kellyanne Conway is busy writing a tell-all and rumor has it she’s not holding anything back about what really went on inside the Trump White House. Given her penchant for both trash talking and backstabbing, as well as her strong self-preservation instincts, this isn’t a good sign for Donald. And his aides know it.

Politico reports:

Privately, former administration officials and top campaign aides have shared concerns about Conway’s upcoming tell-all in particular. The ex-president’s loyal former counselor is expected to give a hold-no-punches account of her time in the White House and those she worked alongside.

But it gets worse.

Like several other authors of Trump-related books, Conway sat down with her old boss at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the project and gather quotes, a move Trump’s former press secretary/Dancing With The Stars contestant Sean Spicer called a huge “mistake” on the ex-president’s part.

“I understand the rationale, but it was a strategic mistake to sit down with these folks,” he said. “You’re giving them credibility. It’s hard to say, ‘I sat down with them and they got it wrong.’ So they’ve created a sense of credibility that makes it harder to critique.”

According to one adviser, in addition to being an egomaniac, Trump is extremely sensitive about how history will remember him and that’s why he’s been sitting down with so many authors, even though, so far, it’s done him more harm than good since he almost always says something stupid.

Like the time he told reporter Bob Woodward that he intentionally “downplayed” the coronavirus.

Or the time he told author Michael Wolff where he completely trashed his own SCOTUS appointee Brett Kavanaugh.

Or the time he told Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that not even George Washington and Abraham Lincoln could beat him in an election.

Though the exact sale amount hasn’t been released, Conway is reportedly being paid the largest advance yet for a Trump tell-all, even more than former national security adviser, John Bolton, who got $2 million for his book The Room Where It Happened.

In addition to offering an “unvarnished, eye-popping” glimpse into the Trump presidency, the book is also expected to delve into Conway’s crumbling marriage to her husband, George, and her tense relationship with their daughter, Claudia.

