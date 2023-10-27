Kentucky Gentlemen take us to the rodeo, Michael Medrano promises payback, Baby Tate wants a taste: Your weekly bop roundup

There’s never a dull week in the queer music scene, and this week offers a dynamic mix of queer voices that are sure to be added to your playlist. I mean, amidst the onslaught of yet another release of Taylor Swift re-recordings that have taken over the internet, it’s hard to keep your eyes peeled for the latest in LGBTQ+ music. But don’t worry, we got you!

While you gear up for your Halloween festivities this weekend, allow us to start off your spooky festivities the right way with this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Lollipop” by Baby Tate

Baby Tate is splashing back onto the scene with her sugary sweet new single “Lollipop”. Cut from her new EP Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical, the track is a light-hearted, bouncy bop that blends pop and rap elements flawlessly. The song adds to the bold exploration of sexual identity within the EP. As a pansexual artist, Baby Tate delves into themes of sexual freedom and self-confidence with seductive dance moves, catchy hooks, campy aesthetics, and clever rhymes. “Lollipop” is a standout track in this liberating EP that sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in Baby Tate’s career.

“KARMA” by Michael Medrano

Gay pop stars do it best, and Michael Medrano is here to end the era of boring male pop artists with his latest single “KARMA”. The song is a seductive, gritty banger, that’s perfectly suited for any circuit party, with it’s headrush of pulsating EDM-esque beats. It also packs quite a punch with a stellar pre-chorus that showcases Michael’s vocal prowess. This is Medrano’s first music video and he really came to play with fierce looks, killer choreography, and alluring visuals. With this drop, we see a bright future for this rising artist, and we know we’ll hear this out on the dancefloor.

“Cold” by casablanca

Casablanca is continuing his mission in queering up Brit-pop with his latest single “Cold”. A lyrical dive into the emotions surrounding hook-up culture, NSA, and cruising. The song is a soft rock jam, driven by a heavy guitar that finds this prolific queer artist facing the illusion of being emotionally shut in song form. Taking us on a journey through gay-centered narratives in his music, we’re enjoying the ride with this new drop, and we can’t wait to see which trek he takes us on next.

“Neon Cowboy” by The Kentucky Gentlemen

The Kentucky Gentlemen, a dynamic duo of twins Brandon and Derek Campbell, are making waves in the country music scene with their latest release, “Neon Cowboy.” The song evokes a free-spirited, honky-tonk vibe while celebrating the resilience, camaraderie, pride, and legacy of the Black rodeo community. Hailing from Versailles, Kentucky, The Kentucky Gentlemen hold importance in carving out space for Black and queer artists in country music. Having earned recognition within the industry as “New Voices in Country Music” by GLAAD and as a “2023 Artist To Watch” by Nashville Scene, there is nowhere to go but up for these cowboys.