Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine to star in horror film set at a gay conversion camp

Actors Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine have been announced as main cast members of a new, as-yet-untitled movie from leading horror production company, Blumhouse.

Making his directorial debut will be John Logan, an award-winning screenwriter of Skyfall, The Aviator, Gladiator, and Alien: Covenant, among many other titles.

Deadline broke the news of Bacon’s involvement, saying the actor will also serve as Executive Producer of the movie.

Bacon, 63, retweeted the story, saying, “Thrilled to be joining this incredible project with @TheoGermaine @blumhouse.”

Theo Germaine, who is non-binary, is best known for playing James Sullivan in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician on Netflix.

Germaine took to Twitter to express their excitement at the role, saying, “I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was a kid. This is for 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read @FANGORIA. This is also for my late uncle, who collected Friday the 13th merch and also loved horror.”

There’s no word yet on a release date.

Blumhouse Productions has been the most successful producer of horror movies over the last two decades. Its productions include Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Split, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Halloween, Us, and The Invisible Man.