Kim Petras says there’s “definitely gay sex happening” in the crowd at her shows

I like venues without seats. I like the warehouse vibe where people can stand and dance, and I feel like my music is better for that so that it feels more like a party than a stadium, sitting down with your drink and observing…



There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that’s the goal.



Kim Petras speaking to Interview magazine about what goes on in the crowd during her current Feed the Beast tour.