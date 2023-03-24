The rise of Grammy-winning Kim Petras: From humble beginnings to pop star success

Kim Petras is definitely having a moment. Here’s everything you might want to know about the rising queer icon…

At the age of 16, Petras first made international headlines when she became one of the youngest people to ever receive gender confirmation surgery. Today, the German singer-songwriter and pop artist continues making headlines but for musical reasons.

Her major achievement in the last year was becoming the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She claimed this honor alongside nonbinary artist, Sam Smith, for their hit song, “Unholy.”

Kim Petras at a glance

Based out of Los Angeles in California, Kim Petras was born on August 27, 1992, in Cologne, Germany. While her voice is larger than life, she stands just 5’6″ (1.68 meters) tall.

Kim is cut from a creative cloth

Kim was born into a creative family, with her mother being a choreographer and artist, her father an architect, and her older sister a singer. From an early age, Kim knew that she wanted to be an entertainer and worked hard to achieve her goals.

Kim released multiple singles before she broke into the mainstream

Between 2008 and 2015, Kim released five promotional singles, including the 2014 single, “STFU.” During that time, she was also a featured artist on five other singles, including a couple of songs she helped write.

Kim got it all and more with “I Don’t Want It at All”

In 2017, Kim Petras released her first single “I Don’t Want It at All” which brought her into the pop music spotlight and established her as one of the leading voices in trans representation within the music industry.

Since then, Kim has released several EPs and studio albums, including Clarity (2019), Turn Off The Light (2019), and Slut Pop (2022), along with singles such as “Heart to Break”, “Icy”, and Queerties nominated “Malibu”, and “Coconuts.” Kim’s first single of 2023 is called “brrr.”

She has also toured or collaborated with many high-profile artists such as Charli XCX, Cheat Codes, Diplo, SOPHIE, and Troye Sivan.

Today, Kim is a musical force to be reckoned with

Of course, we can’t talk about Kim Petras’ rocketship ride into fame without further discussing her Grammy-winning, chart-topping single, “Unholy,” with Sam Smith.

The song already won a 2023 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and an MTV Europe Music Award for Video for Good. It’s also nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards, a Brit Award, and the hottest Anthem for the Queerties.

Kim also has the cutest little dog named Schnitzel

In 2020, Kim introduced her dog, Schnitzel, to the world with an Instagram post. Since then, Schnitzels’s made appearances across her social media, including birthday reminders on Twitter and even a TikTok video for her song “brrr” (schnitzel’s version).

Love her or not, Kim Petras is a queer icon

As an openly trans woman, Kim serves as an inspiration and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, achieving milestones and raising awareness for trans rights. Through her songs, and by being open about her identity, Kim serves as an inspiration for people within the queer community and promotes acceptance around the world.

