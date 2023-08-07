KingDwarf is nightlife royalty in the streets, and a top ‘Zelda’ gaymer in the sheets

KingDwarf is go-go royalty, presiding over the twin realms of nightlife in Los Angeles and Hyrule in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for Nintendo Switch.

“It’s such a huge game that you can really immerse yourself in the world and dive into so many quests,” said the GoGo For the Gold season 2 contestant. It’s easily my top game of the year so far.”

And speaking of topping, KingDwarf has interests in the Zelda franchise beyond mere swords and sorcery.

“Link has always been just so f*cking hot to me,” KingDwarf gushed.

“Also, if I could top a Zora that would be hot too, to be honest,” he added, referencing Hyrule’s race of aquatic hotties.

Beyond Zelda, KingDwarf is also a lifelong fan of Pokémon, reaching way back to its first release.

“Pokémon swept me up in its craze when I was 8 years old and I went to Toys R Us and bought Pokemon Red for my Game Boy,” he told Queerty.

“I spent hours playing it, in school, at home, even in bed all night (with that sh*tty worm light that went through batteries like water) until my mom had to yell at me to go to sleep, it truly made me the gaymer I am today. I’m still avidly playing Violet and Scarlet whenever I get a chance!”

Rounding out KingDwarf’s troika of Nintendo nerd-dom is a certain thicc Italian stallion mascot.

“Last but not least, good old Mario! Super Mario 64 has so much nostalgia for me and honestly, it’s my comfort series,” he added.

“I can boot up SM64 on my Switch and just hear the startup music or the music in the level of Dire Dire Docks and instantly be transported to playing it in my bedroom as a kid and it makes me so incredibly happy. I just recently just replayed it and it holds up to this day so incredibly well and it really was the blueprint for 3D games and the first time we even see a 3D Mario.”

When he’s not hitting high scores on Twitch, KingDwarf routines shakes his thing at popular Los Angeles gay clubs and parties like Precinct in Downtown LA, Evita in West Hollywood, and Hot Dog Sundays at El Cid in Silver Lake.

For more on this naughty knight of queer nightlife, we’ve snatched some of our favorite pix from his IG.