Ace Wild plays video games to de-stress, but his skimpy underwear pics have us going berserk

Photo by Benjamin Veronis

For Ace Wild, video games are not only entertainment but also therapy.

“Video games have kept me sane, occupied, and out of trouble since I was a kid,” said the GoGo for the Gold Season 2 contestant.

“I’ve been gaming for essentially all my life. I focus on RPG games to play by myself and then fighting games to play with friends.”

Ace’s preference for pixilated pugilism, reflected by his love of Marvel vs Capcom, Tekken, and Smash Brothers, stems from his innate competitive nature.

“I’m naturally a very competitive person and fighting games is a very fun way to let that out in a 1v1 setting,” Ace explained. “I’ve made several friends from just playing new fighting games and having that competitive banter back and forth has always been fun for me.”

This need to win will be on full display later this year when Ace will participate in the EVO Ultimate Fighting Game Tournament in Las Vegas.

“This will be my first EVO and I’m crazy excited since I’ve been following the competitive scene of many fighting games for the last 10+ years.”

This sexy nerd is also a fan of RPGs such as Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy XVI, and Star Ocean R. This originates from Ace’s highly literate childhood.

“I used to read a lot of books growing up and story-driven RPG games are like playing an interactive book/movie.”

