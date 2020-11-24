Kristen Stewart slams forced-casting queer actors as queer characters as a “slippery slope”

“I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience. Having said that, it’s a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law. I think it’s such a grey area. There are ways for men to tell women’s stories, or ways for women to tell men’s stories. But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you’re allowed. I mean, if you’re telling a story about a community and they’re not welcoming to you, then f*ck off. But if they are, and you’re becoming an ally and a part of it and there’s something that drove you there in the first place that makes you uniquely endowed with a perspective that might be worthwhile, there’s nothing wrong with learning about each other. And therefore helping each other tell stories.”–Actress Kristen Stewart, to Variety weighing in on why Hollywood should not have to cast openly queer actors as queer characters. Stewart also defended the casting of her Happiest Season co-star, Mackenzie Davis, as a lesbian in the film.
2 Comments
Duh. Because we’re going to decide which stories are valid and which are…not. One guess whose are not.
It’s kind of a moot point. Hyper-specialization is going to lead to…not choosing the best “actor” for the job, but choosing the best background fit. Half the time the production will be not that great, audiences won’t respond, and it won’t make the holy buck. Production companies won’t bother a second time and will head back to the big names.
Roy Ajax
She doesn’t “slam” forced casting. The whole point of acting is pretending to be someone different. What’s next? Only real super heros can play in Marvel movies?