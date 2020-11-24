Kristen Stewart slams forced-casting queer actors as queer characters as a “slippery slope”

–Actress Kristen Stewart, to Variety weighing in on why Hollywood should not have to cast openly queer actors as queer characters. Stewart also defended the casting of her Happiest Season co-star, Mackenzie Davis, as a lesbian in the film.

“I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience. Having said that, it’s a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law. I think it’s such a grey area. There are ways for men to tell women’s stories, or ways for women to tell men’s stories. But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you’re allowed. I mean, if you’re telling a story about a community and they’re not welcoming to you, then f*ck off. But if they are, and you’re becoming an ally and a part of it and there’s something that drove you there in the first place that makes you uniquely endowed with a perspective that might be worthwhile, there’s nothing wrong with learning about each other. And therefore helping each other tell stories.”