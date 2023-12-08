Kylie gets extended, Bronze Avery heats things up in a cowboy hat, Michaela Jaé steps into a snow globe

Attention girls, gays, and theys of Gag City: though we may be getting our life in this magical utopia this week, please be advised that there are some remarkable new releases across the board from some of our favorite queer artists that you won’t want to miss.

We’ve got you covered with a rundown of the best new drops of the week, so buckle up, adjust your tray table, and prepare to be even more gagged in this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“Pink Friday Girls” by Nicki Minaj

Barbz, get UP! Nicki Minaj has finally dropped her long-awaited 5th studio album Pink Friday 2, and it’s gag after gag. The gaggiest of them all being “Pink Friday Girls”, where we see the Queen of Rap dive headfirst back into her pop sound with a bright, summery beat and a sample of Cyndi Lauper’s iconic track “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”. This song was made for the girls and the gays, with that flirty, glittery sound and flawless blend of pop and rap that made us all fall in love with Nicki back in 2010. This track, amongst the album’s 21 others, truly stands out as both a throwback and fresh new take on Minaj’s sound, further proving she can do it all.

“Flavour Of The Month” by Rina Sawayama

Our favorite British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama is back with a vengeance. Following the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Hold The Girl, Sawayama has released Hold The Girl (Bonus Edition) alongside a new single, “Flavour of the Month”. This twisted take on pop is Rina to her core: production that is always interesting, enigmatic symbolism, and vocal flavor that builds on her distinctive sound that keeps us on our toes in the best way possible.

“It Is What It Is” by Bronze Avery

The voice, the body, and the glow of pop boy Bronze Avery are infectious, and his new track “It Is What It Is” proves just that. Avery has dropped some major bops this year, and this track from the forthcoming project HEATWAVE will not only leave you in a trance but also keep you dancing well into the new year.

“Snow Globe” by Michaela Jaé

Michaela Jaé is slowly building excitement for her debut album, and the vocal goddess has given us a gift for the holidays to tide us over till then. “Snow Globe ” is a holiday hit, giving a throwback to R&B vibes of the 2000s, and lyrically features the Golden Globe-winning singer-actress reaching out to a past love that has gone cold during the holiday season. If this isn’t already on your Christmas playlist this year, you’re missing out on some magic.

“One On One” by The Knocks & SOFI TUKKER

Queer duo SOFI TUKKER have teamed up with their day ones The Knocks on the new track “One on One”. A sexy, sizzling disco number that takes us straight to Studio 54, this collaboration is a long-awaited match made in indie-pop heaven. SOFI TUKKER always delivers a banger and matched with The Knocks’ masterful production, it’s a clear call to the dancefloor that does not disappoint.

“Vegas High (Extended Mix)” by Kylie Minogue

We can never get enough of Kylie Minogue, and the pop icon knows this because she’s graced us with an extended version of her 16th studio album Tension, aptly named Extension. Packed to the brim with extended versions and remixes of tracks off this acclaimed album, it’s the perfect pre-game soundtrack for a night out or for getting ready to see her serve at her sold-out Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire, running well into next year.