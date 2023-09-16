Kylie Minogue is not surprised ‘Padam Padam’ was embraced by young gays

Related:
Debating Kylie Minogue’s crown jewels: “Padam Padam” vs. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”
No queen’s discography is complete without her crowning jewels.
3 Comments
Just.my.opinion
One of the ugliest songs ever written. I cringe every time I hear just a clip of it.
salumbre
I’m a Jurassic gay who doesn’t do clubs or hookups anymore, and I love the song. It captures a whole Zeitgeist, and it does it really well. Plus the videos have a lot of flair.
Good for Kylie.
DrJones
So wait, was this supposed to be a point that since Kylie is is 50+, that Gen Z wouldn’t listen? That’s dumb. Everyone knows she is gay royalty, she’s been in the club with Madonna, Cher, Bette, etc. for decades. And to “just.my.opinion,” maybe keep it to yourself next time, while it’s certainly not “high art,” it’s a fun bop and definitely the song of the summer despite what VMAs say.