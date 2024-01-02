Lara Trump causes a MAGA revolt with her revealing New Year’s Eve dress 

In the MAGAverse, an insurrection, two impeachments and four indictments can’t compare to the damage wielded by one low-cut gown.

Lara Trump, who took a break from her burgeoning career of butchering classic Tom Petty songs, stepped out to celebrate her father-in-law’s attempt to end democracy New Year’s Eve at Mar-A-Lago in a revealing dress that has the MAGA crowd blowing a gasket.

The 41-year-old former Inside Edition producer shared a snap next to her husband decked out in the plunging white frock that featured a bedazzled sheer bodice and a high slit to the waist that fully exposed her legs.

While Lara may have felt like the MAGA prom queen, others felt otherwise.

Online vitriol from those opposed to her father-in-law’s authoritarian agenda is expected, but it was especially shocking coming from faithful members of the cult.

The MAGA judgement came fast and furious:

You’re beautiful, but hate the dress and makeup 🙁 🤷‍♀️ — THall🇺🇸🍊 (@GRAMMYinMS) January 1, 2024

you guys confess jesus as your savior..you say your christians..i don't believe dressing like that pleases the lord..dressing like that in front of children ..thats a bad witness 😞 — John Patrick (@johnp336) January 1, 2024

That dress makes you look like a circus entertainer. Be best. — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) January 1, 2024

Horrible dress!!!

Sorry, but I calls ‘em as I sees ‘em!!!! — BellaC (@BellaC_77) January 1, 2024

Trying too hard 👎 Mr. Trump is classy though. — Cindy Decker (@cindy_decker) January 1, 2024

Needs another half yard of fabric. — 🌹Rose 🌹 (@Rose59590217) January 2, 2024

While many of the MAGA acolytes fell in line and praised her sexy ensemble, the “patriot” backlash was out of the ordinary considering the furor with which they usually praise even the most heinous of the Trump family’s atrocities.

But Lara was undeterred by the uproar and appeared to take the haterade in stride as she shared a video strutting through a tacky Mar-a-Lago ballroom with the flowing gown leaving little to the imagination.

She edited the clip to the sounds of “Welcome to the Party” by French Montana, Lil Pump, and Diplo and gave a shoutout to her “totally insane dress” by tagging the designer Oscar Lopez.

Once again, many faithfuls did not think her dress was making America great again.

“I would die for President Trump. But that dress is a No,” wrote a follower on Instagram.

“You’re always so classy. So why this dress??” another noted.

“Regardless of a great body, the choice of the dress is vulgar. I thought she had more class than this. Disappointed to see this,” a very opinionated third commented.

“I love you and your family but this dress is too provocative and immodest. I bet you wouldn’t want your daughter dressing like that,” wrote a moralistic fan.

“You are not helping President Trump, You and Kimberly [Guilfoyle], need to knock it off,” added another.

It seems trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, hoarding classified documents, sending hush money to an adult film star, and being found liable for sexual abuse are more forgivable than a sparkly Dancing with the Stars ensemble.

And speaking of Guilfoyle, her New Year’s Day look was also quite the spectacle.

Desantis loaned her his boots. pic.twitter.com/1Ar2HlhvTc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 2, 2024

Republican fashion is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 2024 election can’t come soon enough!