Casey DeSantis vs. Melania Trump: Who wore it #bebest?

Category is: My husband is so awful that I’m going to distract you with a heinous fashion statement.

While Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is failing miserably at trying to stop the disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four-times indicted ex-president from becoming the Republican presidential candidate, his wife Casey is doing all she can to Single White Female former first lady Melania Trump.

Back in June 2018, during the first half of her husband’s disastrous administration, Melania decided it was a good idea to pay a visit to the hordes of children separated from their families at the Texas border (thanks to her husband’s cruel immigration policies) by donning a $39 army green jacket from Zara with the words scrawled on the back: “I really don’t care. Do U?”

BeBest, Mel.

Five years later, that stellar GOP empathy continued to shine through compliments of Lady MacBeth the Florida first lady’s unenlightened biker chic.

Mrs. Don’t Say Gay was initially christened “Walmart Melania” after she appeared to take a page from Donald’s third wife’s closet by prancing around a red state by making her own crude fashion commentary.

On June 3, 2023, the 43-year-old White House wannabe showed off her lewd lewk while attending a GOP fundraiser in a black leather jacket emblazoned with an outline of the state of Florida, an alligator and the heartfelt words, “Where woke goes to die”.

Interesting choice considering that under her husband’s watch Florida had one of the highest COVID death rates.

This is Casey DeSantis wearing a “where woke goes to die” jacket. Republicans don’t actually care about policy and helping people, they just care about “wokeness”



Someone ask them to define woke. They won’t be able to. pic.twitter.com/KNlEqDUoHk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 3, 2023

Just like with their husband’s authoritarian policies, there are no winners here.

The devil wears MAGA!

Casey also seemed to be influenced by the Ralph Lauren ensemble Melania wore the day her husband took up residence in the White House in 2017. In April 2023, CD wore something similar–though not from Walmart– to meet the Japanese Foreign Minister in Tokyo.

Even they couldn’t resist a blue wave.

While Casey’s wardrobe won’t be making it inside a White House closet anytime soon, we’re still waiting to see her rendition of some of Melania’s head-turning vintage supermodel ensembles.

You better werk!

10 Photos of Melania Trump From Her Modeling Days https://t.co/Wb2iASt2Qs via @Yahoo — Jeanie Garner (@JeannieGarden1) December 19, 2023