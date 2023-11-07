Jill Biden catwalks all over Melania’s dreams by partying with the fashion elite steps from Trump Tower

While Melania Trump tries to avoid dealing with her disgraced husband’s myriad of legal troubles by holing up in the tacky confines of their Trump Tower triplex, First Lady Jill Biden is living her best It girl life by whooping it up down the street with the fashion glitterati.

Doctor Biden, who famously appeared on the August 2021 cover of Vogue, rubbed elbows with the fashion elite as she turned up with a gaggle of Secret Service to celebrate designer Gabriela Hearst’s birthday bash at the member’s only Doubles Club inside the Sherry-Netherland Hotel in NYC.

Not only was Melania not invited, but the gathering took place a mere two blocks from her MAGA penthouse. On top of that, it’s no secret how the former model has been shunned by Vogue and the fashion world following her husband’s occupancy inside the White House for one term. Be best, babe!

Ok, now back to our gal.

Biden forged a deep friendship ever since Hearst designed Biden’s Inauguration Day evening gown, coat and matching face mask.

Never forget what a fabulous day January 20, 2021 was:

On Thursday, Biden arrived to Hearst’s swanky shindig carrying a bouquet of flowers she hand-delivered to the Uruguayan-born birthday girl, reported Vogue.

Amid disco lights and house music, the 72-year-old wore a flawless white pant suit and dodged trays of pigs in the blanket and mezcal cocktails while inside the subterranean supper club.

With her security detail keeping a close watch, Biden mingled with supermodels and actors including: Helena Christensen, Veronica Webb, Rebecca Hall, The Gilded Age‘s Morgan Spector, SNL star Ego Nwodim, former Law & Order actress Carey Lowell, and Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness, among others.

While the First Lady’s blitz into the fashion dance party only lasted around ten minutes, Hearst became emotional for Biden making time in her schedule to attend her soiree.

“When you are surprised at the job on the eve of your birthday by one of the women you admire the most,” Hearst captioned a slideshow of photos with Biden. “Not only for her service but her capacity to love, care and teach. Those are tears of joy…”

Hearst, who designs her namesake brand and was the creative director of French luxury fashion house Chloe, has dressed Biden on at least five other occasions since she and Joe kicked the Trumps out of the White House.

Earlier this year, Melania’s excommunication from the fashion world re-triggered the ex-president after it was revealed President Joe Biden‘s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was profiled in the highly-coveted September issue of Vogue.

“Can you believe it?” Trump said in an interview with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. “Can you believe it? She was on the cover of Vogue before she met me. But once I said I’m running for president, that was, that was the end of the cover.”

The four-time indicted ex-president whined: “And it’s so sad. But she doesn’t care. She’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before. And she was actually very friendly with Anna Wintour. But once I ran for politics, that was the end of that. And that’s OK.”

As they say, elections have consequences.

While we wait for Jill Biden’s next style serve, check out a few more of Gabriela Hearst’s best fashion hits below: