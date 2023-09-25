Melania’s bitter, totally stupid, one-sided feud with ‘Vogue’ is still burning hot seven years on

This just in: The bitter, petty, totally stupid, never ending, one-sided feud between Melania Trump and Vogue magazine rages on.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show last week, the former Fox News host/failed morning show host asked how the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time-indicted, ex-president felt felt about White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre possibly being featured on the cover of Vogue, when his wife, Melania, never had the opportunity as first lady.

“Can you believe it?” Trump said. “Can you believe it? She was on the cover of Vogue before she met me. But once I said I’m running for president, that was, that was the end of the cover.”

(Fact check: Melania appeared on the cover of Vogue one time, in February 2005, seven years after meeting Trump, where she photographed wearing her Christian Dior wedding dress.)

The 77-year-old continued, “And it’s so sad. But she doesn’t care. She’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before. And she was actually very friendly with Anna Wintour. But once I ran for politics, that was the end of that. And that’s OK.”

Though both Donald and Melania have now claimed she “doesn’t care” about being snubbed by Wintour and Vogue, multiple sources have said otherwise.

In 2022’s “Anna: The Biography,” fashion reporter Amy Odell claimed Melania, a once-aspiring model, was deeply offended after Wintour failed to personally congratulate her on Trump’s election victory in 2016.

That’s when she came to the shocking realization that her decade-long “friendship” with the fashion mogul was and had always been transactional, which shouldn’t have been a surprise to someone who’s entire marriage and family life is transactional, but ¯_(ツ)_/¯.

“Melania didn’t understand that she had been invited to Anna’s events not because she was a friend, but simply because she had appeared on the February 2005 cover of Vogue,” Odell wrote.

As for not being featured in the magazine after becoming first lady, Odell reported that Wintour’s team “tried twice, once before Trump’s inauguration and once after, to photograph Melania for Vogue. But in part since they wouldn’t guarantee a cover, Melania wouldn’t do it.”

Vogue passed on Melania Trump because hate doesn’t sell mags. pic.twitter.com/zigiTbdrh1 — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) July 7, 2021

In 2020’s “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” Melania’s former BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told a similar story, claiming that when Melania wasn’t offered the Vogue cover, she said: “Vogue said like, ‘Oh, we want to do a profile.’ Profile? F*ck you, profile! I don’t need no profile. Yeah, what I need another profile? ‘It might be a cover.’ I’m like, might be a cover? I don’t give a f*ck about Vogue and any magazine!”

Wolkoff also released audio she recorded of Melania bitching about how Beyoncé was picked for the magazine’s coveted September issue cover in 2018 instead of her.

“Anna [Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue cover–complete, complete, complete, everything–to Beyoncé,” she griped. “She hired Black photographer. And it’s the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue.”

“I DON’T GIVE A F*CK ABOUT VOGUE!”

In 2021, Lara Trump went on Fox News to complain about her mother-in-law being disrespected by the glossy fashion magazine, despite being the “most beautiful first lady” in all of history.

“It’s too bad that we didn’t have a first lady who was a model, who was incredibly fashionable, who they could put on the cover of Vogue when Donald Trump was in office,” she griped. “Oh wait, we did! It was Melania Trump!”

“They are so woke that they could not bring themselves to put an incredibly beautiful woman, I would say the most beautiful first lady we ever had, Melania Trump, and probably rivaling Jackie Kennedy’s fashion sense.”

Lara went on to claim that “every first lady” has appeared on the cover of Vogue and Melania was entitled to the same honor, but the magazine snubbed her because “they hate him so much.”

“And you know what? I think it really hurt them,” she added. “People very clearly see their bias, they see where they stand now. And I am going to guess that they have lost quite a bit of readership due to the fact that they have taken such a strong political stand.”

Melania’s predecessor, Michelle Obama, graced 12 magazine covers during her tenure as FLOTUS, including Vogue three times, as well as Time, Glamour, InStyle, and Essence.

In contrast, Melania’s highest profile gig was the cover of the Mexican edition of Vanity Fair, for which editors merely recycled an old photo of her taken for a GQ profile.