Conservatives outraged Dr. Jill Biden delivered 10s across the board at King Charles’ coronation

First Lady Jill Biden did the United States very proud when she attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation over the weekend.

Dr. FLOTUS was joined by her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who accompanied her to several events, including a reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace and the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. (With a tea party with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, followed by a Soul Cycle class with his wife, Akshata Murthy, sandwiched in between.)

Her attendance marked the first time that a U.S. first lady was present for a British coronation. As usual, she served up fierce and flawless designer fashions the whole trip. Here’s just a sampling of her lewks…

But it was the outfit she wore to the actual crowning ceremony that turned the most heads. And made the loudest political statement.

Dr. Biden and her granddaughter wore color coordinated outfits–blue and yellow–in support for Ukraine. And at the coronation, they sat just behind Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.

Speaking to the AP afterwards, Dr. Biden said she and Zelenska talked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that Zelenska once again expressed gratitude for the support shown by the United States.

“As I sat there, I felt this sense of decorum and civility that binds together people of all nations,” she reflected on the ceremony, adding that it was “my honor to represent the people of the United States” at the historic event.

But not everyone (read: MAGA nutjobs) appreciated Dr. Biden representing them on behalf of the country, and in true right-wing snowflake fashion, they took to Twitter to express their conservative outrage…

Jill Biden training in vain at the coronation to look like the real First Lady Melania Trump. Sorry, Jill, you’ll always be nothing but a fake First Lady. pic.twitter.com/g8YHPxAgyc — Pat C in Central FL ??? (@BeachCity55) May 6, 2023

Omg



Jill Biden & her bizarre daughter/grand daughter (I don’t know what she is because incest seems to be a thing in the Biden family) rolled up to the #Coronation dressed as a walking Ukraine flag.



It’s moments like this that make me think our country is not salvageable… pic.twitter.com/e60mp9Ndzq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 6, 2023

Jill Biden tried to copy Melania Trump at the Kings coronation and failed miserably pic.twitter.com/26LsE4Xqci — realstephaniegaddis?? (@stephanegaddis) May 6, 2023

So these Commie bastards are representing Ukraine while at the coronation instead of America?

Jill Biden is a trashy mf pic.twitter.com/TmyPUK0gxe — Wiz ?? (@WizChadwick2) May 6, 2023

Of course, this is hardly the first… or second… or third time Dr. Biden has inflamed the right for literally doing nothing.

Whether it’s earning her PhD, delivering fresh baked cookies to troops, promoting kindness on Sesame Street, or wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day, they always seem to find a reason to hate her.

Luckily, she doesn’t let anyone dull her shine, especially not people who wanted to overthrow to government to prevent her husband from becoming president.

Throughout the weekend, she happily posted about the trip on Twitter, once again calling it “an honor” and expressing her gratitude for being able to participate in such a “special moment in history.”

Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III – the first in 70 years!



It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries. pic.twitter.com/V7sSq3HCOB — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 4, 2023

We stand with Ukraine. https://t.co/3WAtRNQrQC — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 5, 2023

The United States and the United Kingdom have a special relationship.



It’s an honor to represent the United States on this historic day at Westminster Abbey. https://t.co/beeRbljbuQ — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2023