Conservatives outraged Dr. Jill Biden delivered 10s across the board at King Charles’ coronation

First Lady Jill Biden did the United States very proud when she attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation over the weekend.
Dr. FLOTUS was joined by her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who accompanied her to several events, including a reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace and the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. (With a tea party with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, followed by a Soul Cycle class with his wife, Akshata Murthy, sandwiched in between.)
Her attendance marked the first time that a U.S. first lady was present for a British coronation. As usual, she served up fierce and flawless designer fashions the whole trip. Here’s just a sampling of her lewks…
But it was the outfit she wore to the actual crowning ceremony that turned the most heads. And made the loudest political statement.
Dr. Biden and her granddaughter wore color coordinated outfits–blue and yellow–in support for Ukraine. And at the coronation, they sat just behind Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.
Speaking to the AP afterwards, Dr. Biden said she and Zelenska talked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that Zelenska once again expressed gratitude for the support shown by the United States.
“As I sat there, I felt this sense of decorum and civility that binds together people of all nations,” she reflected on the ceremony, adding that it was “my honor to represent the people of the United States” at the historic event.
But not everyone (read: MAGA nutjobs) appreciated Dr. Biden representing them on behalf of the country, and in true right-wing snowflake fashion, they took to Twitter to express their conservative outrage…
Of course, this is hardly the first… or second… or third time Dr. Biden has inflamed the right for literally doing nothing.
Whether it’s earning her PhD, delivering fresh baked cookies to troops, promoting kindness on Sesame Street, or wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day, they always seem to find a reason to hate her.
Luckily, she doesn’t let anyone dull her shine, especially not people who wanted to overthrow to government to prevent her husband from becoming president.
Throughout the weekend, she happily posted about the trip on Twitter, once again calling it “an honor” and expressing her gratitude for being able to participate in such a “special moment in history.”
correctio
*sigh* ok I will take the bait:
– Jill Biden looks fine but also pretty tame. certainly not “fierce”
– Jill Biden has an Ed.D., not a Ph.D.
– there was a very good reason Joe Biden did not attend the coronation
– Finnegan Biden?
– why should we be happy that Jill and Rishi Sunak had tea?
ShaverC
That sun damaged skin makes her look like she was ridden hard and put away wet. And yes they keep thinking she’s a medical doctor, anyone could get an Ed.D.
LeBlevsez
Yeah, Shaver, how dare she not fit your feminine ideal. Why can’t she be a lady (of the evening) like your beloved Melania?
Covid Hermit
By tradition, US Presidents DON’T attend coronations. Eisenhower didn’t attend Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953, for example, even though he was close to the then-royals. No other president has, either. That’s why Biden wasn’t in attendance.
dbmcvey
Democratic First Ladies really seem to make Shaver angry. It’s a trigger for him.
gjg64
Hey ShaverC…..
At least Jill Biden has a real job unlike that high class hooker who opened her legs for the Donald to get ahead after a “career” as a “model”.
nebskram
you sound pretty jealous of Dr. Bides education
Rick
Its true Jill Biden is not a medical doctor, but she can still call herself Dr Jill Biden because of the doctorate she earned in education. It’s not her fault that some people are too stupid to know the difference.
correctio
guys, please read closely and note the issue here: the article reads, “Whether it’s earning her PhD”
JILL BIDEN DOES NOT HAVE A PhD. She has an EdD. We can disagree about how significant the difference is, but facts matter.
(Fun joke: “What’s the difference between Jill and Joe Biden? Jill has an EdD, Joe just has ED)”)
dbmcvey
Shaver loves to dismiss the achievements of women.
LeBlevsez
correctio –
Jill Biden has a doctorate. You have… a dictionary?
No one took issue with your parseage. Chill.
correctio
@LeBlevsez queerty should really correct the error in the article. Dr Jill Biden does indeed have a doctoral degree, but she does not have a PhD. simple as! I’m not anti-Dr Jill, she seems just fine. But I am pro accuracy
also, struggling to find “parseage” in my dictionary…
dbmcvey
I love that conservatives get triggered by Jill Biden existing somewhere in the world.
Mister P
It is worth reminding my fellow readers that commenting on a person’s looks and scholastic achievements is not necessary and it is possible to not comment at all.
Man About Town
How much of a disturbed psycho do you have to be to claim “incest seems to be a thing in the Biden family”?
Also, Shavela, “anyone could get an Ed.D.”? Sure, if you’re highly intelligent with a strong work ethic.
And I don’t know anyone who “keeps thinking she’s a medical doctor.” Jeez, talk about fake news…
ShaverC
Biden’s daughter wrote in her diary that he showered with her n*de “at a young age” . Also Hunter Biden, through his laptop leak, made very [email protected] comments about his niece.
Have you read her Dissertation that got her the Ed.D? I have, and even a high schooler would know it’s garbage. She got her Ed.D thanks to her name and a hefty donation.
The last comment was a bit of a joke, but people really did (some still do) think she’s an MD.
dbmcvey
Shaver is just tragically freaked out by women who have achieved something. It just destroys him.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, I see what you did there… I don’t think this woman is worth celebrating so that means I hate all women. You are very clever.
dbmcvey
Whatever you need to tell yourself Shaves. Whatever helps you sleep.
abfab
He said ”women who have achieved something”. Not all women…..but your hate shines thru wither way. God you’re an annoying idiot.
Fahd
There is always going to be a handful of crazies criticising someone else for taking breath or whatever they do.
In the matter of Jill Biden attending the coronation, the detractors seem to be among the craziest of the fringe. No need to give them any attention.
Why not make it an article covering looks at the coronation?
Diplomat
She looks great. I’m glad we had democratic representation at the coronation. Any trace of Trumpism would have stained the entire event.
abfab
I think the only places our last, ahem, president might be welcome is Branson, MO or that tiny district that MTG occupies.
Jill Biden is wonderful. She’s bright. She’s courageous and honest. Rest assured, the above insults will only make things worse for the GOP TROLLS. A very sad lot. Vile creatures.
Who wouldn’t love to have high tea with THE MAYOR OF LONDON? A smashing good time.
correctio
@abfab Rishi Sunak is the current Prime Minister. He has never been the mayor of London (but how enlightened of you to confuse RS for another, different brown person: Sadiq Kahn, who is of Pakistani and British descent. Sunak is British/Indian)
For someone who is so quick to accuse others (= me) of being GOP, you might want to look into what the British conservatives think about LGBT+ rights. Not the worst, but far from good
abfab
Yeah, so….Who wouldn’t love to have high tea with THE MAYOR OF LONDON? Don’t you ever go to sleep, George?
correctio
@abfab you confused Rishi Sunak with Sadiq Kahn. rookie mistake bro
abfab
And you’re just confused. Now leave me alone and turn on your Fox News.
correctio
@abfab it’s ok to make mistakes. you made a mistake. just own it
Mack
The right is upset because King Idiot and his porn star wife wasn’t invited.
abfab
Born and bred to be upset. To be rascists. To be bigots. To be anti-science, anti-education and pro Bible. The list is long.
The Religious Right Is Wrong and UPSET! That’s why they voted for Chump.
james7
Thankful that Trump isn’t president; he would have found a way to attend and make it somehow all about him. Personally, I like Jill Biden and wish them continued success.
Jack Meoff
The most disappointing aspect of this website is the comments section. Honestly, all you sad old bitter men with no lives fighting amongst one another due to lack of anything better to do. You must all be such miserable people with small lives and no joy. Don’t you think your energy would be better spent on positive pursuits that lift you up instead of keeping you down.
abfab
I think Finnegan is a perfectly fine name.
wikidBSTN
Don’t let the trolls get to you. Their whole purpose is to get a reaction and foment dissent. They’re all like little Tucker Carlsons who don’t even believe the stuff that falls out of their own mouths.
Simply do not engage.
abfab
Little Tucker Carlsons…LOL I hope he can get out his contract so he can continue feeding the GOP more of his vomit. Loser.