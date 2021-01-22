Conservatives are pissed at Dr. Jill Biden for… delivering freshly baked cookies to troops

On her second full day as First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden swung by the U.S. Capitol to deliver freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to members of the National Guard, and nobody is more upset about it than conservatives.

“I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe,” Dr. Biden told the troops after this week’s Inaugural events. “The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies.”

Speaking to reporters later, she added, “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens,” invoking the memory of Beau Biden, who served in the National Guard from 2002 until his death in 2015.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol to give thanks and hand out cookies. "Just wanted to say thank you from President Biden and from the entire Biden family." pic.twitter.com/6zRmK2KQJ8 — The Recount (@therecount) January 22, 2021

Jill Biden gives cookie basket to service members at U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/pgfrxGzuHF — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) January 22, 2021

Naturally, conservatives are pissed about the whole thing…

Then Jill Biden shows up today with a basket of chocolate chip cookies to give them. A damn cookie. 🖕you Jill Biden. 🤬 — Kat (@Katsparks1960) January 22, 2021

This is so stupid. These troops want to go home to their families, not have cookies! Jill Biden is a joke and embarrassment. — IndependenceIsBliss (@IronMamba) January 22, 2021

Ah … just what our troops need … nicely wrapped candy. Thank you Jill Biden. — Edward Quisenberry (@Insure_Ed) January 22, 2021

And now Dr. Jill Biden not MD is giving out cookies to the guard. Awww, I guess that fixes everything. — Shaun Fitzpatrick (@jericho29) January 22, 2021

I truly hope Jill Biden enjoyed her photo op giving cookies to the troops today… which reminds me: EVERY MILITARY DEATH and the mistreatment of our service members including what happened this week, will be and has been JOE BIDEN‘S FAULT. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 22, 2021

The cookie basket delivery marked Dr. Biden’s first “official” outing as FLOTUS and offered a stark contrast to how her predecessor, Melania Trump, interacted with people assigned to help her.

CNN reports that Mrs. Trump wouldn’t even write her own thank you notes to White House staff before departing Wednesday morning, instead outsourcing the work to a lower level East Wing staffer, who was instructed to write the missives “in her voice.”

Mrs. Trump also broke a 100-year-old tradition when she refused to meet with Dr. Biden for tea and a tour of the White House family quarters. Although the Bidens’ daughter, Ashley, told Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY show that her mother was “OK with it.”

According to her official White House bio, Dr. Biden plans to continue “her work for education, military families, and fighting cancer” as FLOTUS. She also plans to keep her job as a professor of writing at Northern Virginia Community College.

