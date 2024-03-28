Lara Trump says people can trust her with their money… because she’s a Trump

Lara Trump (Photo: NBC News/YouTube)

Lara Trump, the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, is throwing herself into her role as a fundraiser.

In a new interview with NBC, she assured potential donors that money they donate will not all go toward Donald Trump’s legal costs. However, some might feel her choice of words was kinda vague.

“I’m here to assure people who ever had any question as to how their money is being spent…Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. I will ensure that every penny of every dollar is going to causes that Republican voters care about,” she said.

“We, of course, want to elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket,” she clarified. “And then of course elect Republicans all the way down.”

Trump’s legal woes

“Causes that Republican voters care about” could cover a range of issues. Donald Trump might argue that this includes keeping him out of prison.

Donald is also facing staggering legal penalties. He owes over half a billion. This includes defamation costs to E. Jean Carroll of around $83 million. Then there’s the $464 million (and rising) in his Manhattan business fraud case. So far, he has paid nothing and is appealing both rulings.

Lara is married to Eric Trump. Because of his role in the Trump Organization, Eric was also fined $4.7m in the Manhattan business fraud ruling. Many have also not forgotten how Eric boasted of raising millions for kids with cancer. In 2016, it emerged that not all the money raised by the Eric Trump Foundation went to a kids cancer hospital.

Online, many didn’t appear greatly assured by Lara’s words.

Ummmmm….'trust me I'm the daughter-in-law of the guy with like 90 felony charges' isn't really the flex she thinks it is. https://t.co/5xQpenaZ6d — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 27, 2024

We will be funding the causes that voters care about, like Trump's criminal defense lawyers and the next wave of fake electors. — Josh Autry (@joshautry) March 27, 2024

Yeah, so Lara Trump was not denying that money from the RNC is going to pay for her father-in-law’s legal bills. She said it will go to issues that “Republican voters care about”…and clearly that’s an issue they care about. This is banana republic level s*it. pic.twitter.com/9xFm4Fjs1L — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 27, 2024

Says the wolf in sheep's clothing

Give me a break. — Sandy (@sandiechill) March 27, 2024

Uh huh.#BuhbyeGOP

You are done.



Good luck to all the other candidates running. You’re on your own now. pic.twitter.com/na2H9NVunT — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) March 27, 2024

"Trust me, I am the daughter in law of Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/4aQSLFmzD7 — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) March 27, 2024

“The past is the past”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s NBC interview, Lara Trump was asked if the RNC officially questioned the result of the 2020 election.

Lara brushed the questions aside, saying, “I think we’re past that. I think that’s in the past.

“The past is the past, and unfortunately, we had to learn a couple of hard lessons in 2020,” she continued. “Believe me, we are applying them all across this country in every single state, and we want to ensure that, indeed, every single legal vote is counted.”

Father-in-law Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was “rigged”. He still faces charges, which he denies,. relating to alleged attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The whole interview with Lara Trump can be viewed below.