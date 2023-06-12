Lee Pace is the Renaissance daddy that we all want & need

A pastry chef with mystical powers that can raise the dead. An intergalactic-outlaw warlord that’s pissed off about a peace treaty. A tech bro on an ego trip. An elf king hanging out with a bunch of hairy-footed shorties. A guy named Greg.

Lee Pace has played a lot of roles over the years, and this past March, he played one of our favorite roles: him loud and proud self. It was the birthday of our Aries king. And the freshly 44-year-old posted eight photos on his Instagram account to celebrate the ol’ b-day with the caption:

“SURVIVED ANOTHER YEAR”

Take a looksie at the carousel of snapshots for yourself. You’ll see a few shirtless pics of Pace, a statue with a stone member on display, a dog in a field (we assume it’s his dog, Gus), somebody climbing on some rocks by a body of water, and a cute shot of him with his new husband. You’ll need to prepare your eyes for the last one, though. It’s Pace. He’s in the desert. He’s doing some kinda squat. He looks like a bronzed god.

The past few years have been biggies for Pace. He’s come a long way since his tense public coming out in 2018. Five years later, he’s out, proud, and, like we’ve said before, he has a new husband!

The actor tied the knot with Matthew Foley, an executive for the fashion brand Thom Browne recently. We’re not sure when the private pair walked down the aisle, but Pace informed the heartbroken masses that the private pair had wedded after a story published by The Cut. The “gold wedding band on his left hand” ratted him out.

happy birthday babe 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/huqXZ7YQSg — matthew foley (@MJFIII) March 25, 2023

A mutual friend set up Pace and Foley a few years ago.

“I said to my friend, Nick, ‘You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?’ And it luckily has worked out,” Pace said at the time. The 6’5” actor continued to gush about his hubs, saying, “What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true.”

“If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.” A few kids might be in the couple’s future too. “I’d love to have kids. I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around,” Pace added.

Not only is Pace an accomplished actor and a handsome husband, but the man can also build. Like, he built his house on some farmland he purchased in Dutchess County, New York.

“There’s something—a fundamental lesson about self sufficiency—inside this,” he told The Cut. “I wanted to explore it. And I took this timber framing course up in Maine where I learned how to do the math to design it and carved the joints with a handsaw and chisels.”

“It kind of sat out in the field because I was working for the next two years,” Pace continued about his farm. “But then I’d make some money and put a roof on it, then make a little bit more money, then put some walls on and a door and a window, and then I kind of lived out there for a while, but with no power or water. It was actually really nice. Quiet.”

Okay, hotter and younger Old MacDonald!

.@leepace built his own house…like he literally built it. pic.twitter.com/inkV11s0mu — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 20, 2021

All that good good doesn’t stop there for Pace.

The actor is currently starring in Apple TV+’s new series Foundation. Based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, he says this is the biggest project he’s ever worked on — the first season’s filming locations include Ireland, Germany, Malta, and the Canary Islands.

He plays Brother Day, a menacing, lordly leader who’s the latest in a long line of ruling clones. “There’s kind of a camp fun to this — there HAS to be,” Pace explained. “You can’t play this abstraction of inherited power or the patriarch in charge and not think it’s a little bit funny. “

When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, Pace said it best: “As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am.”

We’re proud of Pace for being one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, a true Renaissance man, and himself.

Lee, we’re excited to see where your career takes you next, as your star only seems to continue rising. And congrats to you and the mister (and Gus) on those nuptials!