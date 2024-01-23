Lil Nas X reacts to new song “J Christ” entering the chart at #69

Lil Nas X in the “J Christ” video (Photo: Shutterstock)

After much hype and a clearly expensive video, Lil Nas X’s eagerly awaited comeback single has stalled. The controversial “J Christ” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 69.

By comparison, Ariana Grande’s comeback song, “Yes, And?”, rocketed straight into the number one spot.

Lil Nas X enjoyed three top-ten singles from his Montero album, including two number ones. The performance of his new song will likely be a disappointment. However, on social media, he put on a brave face and joked about it reaching number 69.

“We did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment!”

we did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment! https://t.co/lI9FkdTspb — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 23, 2024

In the run-up to the release of “J Christ”, his first single in a couple of years, Lil Nas X teased fans about entering his “Christian era”.

He posted numerous memes and tweets to hype up his comeback. This included posting a fake letter of acceptance to a Christian college.

The song’s accompanying video is full of Bible-inspired imagery.

However, after receiving some backlash from Christians, LNX felt moved to issue an apology. He said he hadn’t meant to offend anyone. He specifically apologized for a TikTok video he posted in which he wolfed down communion wafers and shots of wine.

Online, fans of the rapper say the song deserves to go higher. Others demanded he starts teasing his next song or just hurry up and drop his album.

Others took the opportunity to have a swipe.

All that controversy for that… 😭 — Connor (@ConnorDaBarbie) January 23, 2024

Bro 69 means this song sucks… for real — zihinselorgazm (@zihinselorgazm) January 23, 2024

all that controversy he did just for it to not debut in the top 50… sad af — lyn (@cardisprada) January 23, 2024

Last Friday, Lil Nas X conducted a Q&A with fans on his Instagram stories. Asked if he felt supported by his team and label following the recent criticism he’d received, he said “VERYYY”.

Asked if the online hate bothered him, he said, “I don’t think anything is fair as an artist, or person in general, and i believe you have to take the bad with the good and the good with the bad.”

Lil Nas X has already revealed that one of his upcoming tracks will feature Kesha. Today he announced on his Instagram that fans can expect another new song, “Where Do We Go Now”, this Friday.

Here’s hoping the performance of “J Christ” doesn’t knock him off his stride. We still can’t wait to hear what he’s got in store with his next album.

For those wanting more insight into Lil Nas X, in addition to another new song, the behind-the-scenes documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, debuts this Saturday (January 27th) on HBO and will then be available to stream on Max.