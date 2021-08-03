Lindsey Graham tests positive for coronavirus after going to a boat party

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced yesterday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” the antigay Senator from South Carolina tweeted.

I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

In a followup tweet, Graham, a frequent peddler of the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theory, said he only has mild symptoms and is grateful to be vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

According to CNN, Graham, who famously refused to take a COVID-19 test prior to debating by his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison last summer, likely caught the virus while attending a boat party on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat over the weekend.

(For the record: This was NOT the same boat party as the one with the “Demon Twink”, in case anyone was wondering.)

Manchin told reporters yesterday that he tested negative for the virus. He also downplayed the boat party story, saying there were “no celebrations.” Instead, it was just a group of good ol’ boys hanging out and doing good ol’ boy things.

“We’re just trying to keep people together,” he said. “We do everything in a bipartisan way and that’s what we do.”

Graham’s breakthrough infection comes shortly after the CDC updated its guidelines to recommend even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas experiencing a high number of coronavirus cases.

Serious breakthrough infections are still considered extremely rare. More than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

Even though he hates us, we wish Graham a speedy recovery.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.