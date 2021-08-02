going down

Troye Sivan jokes he’s the “Demon Twink” who ruined a gay boat party this weekend

Troye Sivan has offered one of the best responses to reports of a ‘Demon Twink’ running wild in NYC this weekend.

Let’s provide a little bit of backstory.

On Saturday, New York DJ and club promoter Ty Sunderland tweeted that his Friday night Britney Boat party had been ruined by a so-called “Demon Twink”.

“There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!”

Sunderland went on to clarify the party had to be stopped. He couldn’t exactly ask someone to leave the boat mid-journey.

Sunderland also said that what had upset him the most was the drink throwing and damage to his equipment.

He also posted a very blurred image of the culprit, who quite honestly could have been any young, blond gay man.

This prompted the best response from young, blond pop star Troye Sivan: “literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me.”

Sivan’s tweet has had over 42k likes and over a thousand comments.

Credit to Matt Ford for this xmocked-up headline AND trailer.

Others also suggested this might be a good idea for a movie.

Others questioned why it was the guy being eaten that had drawn all the attention. It takes two to tango, as they say.

Whoever Demon Twink is, we hope his weekend hangover was worth it!

