Troye Sivan jokes he’s the “Demon Twink” who ruined a gay boat party this weekend

Troye Sivan has offered one of the best responses to reports of a ‘Demon Twink’ running wild in NYC this weekend.

Let’s provide a little bit of backstory.

On Saturday, New York DJ and club promoter Ty Sunderland tweeted that his Friday night Britney Boat party had been ruined by a so-called “Demon Twink”.

“There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!”

There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!! — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021

Sunderland went on to clarify the party had to be stopped. He couldn’t exactly ask someone to leave the boat mid-journey.

To everyone gay who doesn’t have any reading comprehension skills: I said THEN THE PARTY ENDED. Trust if I could have sent him home while the boat was going down the East River I would have — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021

Sunderland also said that what had upset him the most was the drink throwing and damage to his equipment.

Honestly I wouldn’t have cared if he didn’t throw a drink at me and fuck up my microphone and DJ equipment — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021

He also posted a very blurred image of the culprit, who quite honestly could have been any young, blond gay man.

This prompted the best response from young, blond pop star Troye Sivan: “literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me.”

literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me — troye (@troyesivan) August 2, 2021

Sivan’s tweet has had over 42k likes and over a thousand comments.

Credit to Matt Ford for this xmocked-up headline AND trailer.

Others also suggested this might be a good idea for a movie.

don’t let ryan murphy find out about the demon twink he will cast darren criss so swiftly — ✨ Mikey Almeida ✨ (@mikey_almeida) August 1, 2021

Others questioned why it was the guy being eaten that had drawn all the attention. It takes two to tango, as they say.

I’ve read this entire thread, and nobody is asking about the person who was doing the eating. — NYC (@NYCsiempre) July 31, 2021

why are we all bashing the demon twink when it takes two to rim in VIP https://t.co/iE74CjKQBN pic.twitter.com/6ZJuNrV5s5 — adam (@adamjmoussa) July 31, 2021

the britney cruise got off easy, the last time demon twink was on a boat this happened: pic.twitter.com/ahvuo8ntTU — alex (@alex_abads) August 1, 2021

Only one person I trust to unmask the Demon Twink. https://t.co/h80lFeWsLQ pic.twitter.com/Mj22KrKaFS — Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) July 31, 2021

Arguably the original Demon Twink pic.twitter.com/TYhlcdjMEu — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) August 1, 2021

Whoever Demon Twink is, we hope his weekend hangover was worth it!

