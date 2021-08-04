LISTEN: Lady Gaga releases preview of her final recording with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga has teased her upcoming album release, a collection of Cole Porter standards featuring iconic vocalist Tony Bennett. The record also marks Bennett’s final recording before his retirement due to Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year. The release also celebrates Bennett’s 95th birthday on August 3.
Love For Sale sees Bennett and Gaga tackling ten of Cole Porter’s most beloved tunes, including “De-Lovely,” “Let’s Do It,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and “Love For Sale.” The debut track, “I Get a Kick Out Of You,” sees Gaga abandon her pop belting for a smokier, jazzy sound alongside Bennett’s clear baritone. Bennett & Gaga had previously collaborated on another jazz album, Cheek to Cheek in 2014.
We’re also happy to report that, true to form, Gaga has kept the queerness in her work. Cole Porter–often lauded as one of America’s greatest composers–was a gay man, and delighted in weaving sexual entendre into his lyrics. His Broadway works include Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes and Silk Stockings.
Have a listen, and try not to feel the need to throw on a pinstripe suit, pour a martini and head to a speakeasy. It’s a beautiful swan song for Mr. Bennett, and another fabulous work by Lady Gaga.
Love For Sale goes on sale October 1.
4 Comments
LeBlevsez
Tony Bennett. Sexiest Voice Ever.
Kangol2
I love their duets together so I’m looking forward to this! What a beautiful tribute by one icon, Lady Gaga, to another, the great Tony Bennett.
The real Bruce
They sure sound great together don’t they? And they sound like they’re having a hell of a good time too.
The real Bruce
Just that one song alone and I can hardly wait for the new CD to be available. I have the first one and it sure is fun to hear the two of them having fun singing together. Great band too!