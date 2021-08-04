LISTEN: Lady Gaga releases preview of her final recording with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga has teased her upcoming album release, a collection of Cole Porter standards featuring iconic vocalist Tony Bennett. The record also marks Bennett’s final recording before his retirement due to Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year. The release also celebrates Bennett’s 95th birthday on August 3.

Love For Sale sees Bennett and Gaga tackling ten of Cole Porter’s most beloved tunes, including “De-Lovely,” “Let’s Do It,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and “Love For Sale.” The debut track, “I Get a Kick Out Of You,” sees Gaga abandon her pop belting for a smokier, jazzy sound alongside Bennett’s clear baritone. Bennett & Gaga had previously collaborated on another jazz album, Cheek to Cheek in 2014.

We’re also happy to report that, true to form, Gaga has kept the queerness in her work. Cole Porter–often lauded as one of America’s greatest composers–was a gay man, and delighted in weaving sexual entendre into his lyrics. His Broadway works include Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes and Silk Stockings.

Have a listen, and try not to feel the need to throw on a pinstripe suit, pour a martini and head to a speakeasy. It’s a beautiful swan song for Mr. Bennett, and another fabulous work by Lady Gaga.

Love For Sale goes on sale October 1.