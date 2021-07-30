WATCH: First trailer for Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci crime drama is here

The first trailer has dropped for Lady Gaga’s new movie, House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott-directed, true-crime drama co-stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

In the film, Gaga, 35, plays Patrizia Reggiani, the first wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver).

The two were married in 1973, but in the late 90s, Patrizia was charged with hiring a hitman to kill her former husband.

It’s Gaga’s first screen role since her acclaimed turn in A Star Is Born. For that movie, she received a 2019 Best Actress Oscar Nomination and won an Oscar for the song ‘Shallow’.

Some cast members also shared promotional posters for the movie on their social media.

Fans have particularly praised Jared Leto, who scooped an Oscar in 2014 for his role in The Dallas Buyers Club, for the transformation he underwent for his role as Paolo Gucci.

House of Gucci is due to hit theaters on November 24.