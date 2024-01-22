Logan Lerman celebrates birthday with impromptu beach photo shoot & bottoms are absolutely losing it

It’s not often that we thank a heterosexual man’s fiancée for her service to the LGBTQ+ community.

(Although that Ben Affleck nude from J. Lo’s Father’s Day Instagram post comes to mind.)

Still, we are now forever indebted to Ana Corrigan, who recently shared some shirtless snaps of hubby-to-be Logan Lerman in honor of his 32nd birthday.

“My favorite person in the entire world day!!!!!!!!!” Corrigan –– who works as a ceramic artist and announced their engagement last November –– wrote in the post.

“i love you forever and ever and ever andeverandveerandevernadvevervevevrvevrvrvr.” (Same, girl.)

It didn’t take long for the sexy pics to hit other social media sites, namely Gay Twitter X after they were picked up by @PopBase.

The post has already been viewed 2.6 million times –– and counting.

Logan Lerman in new photos. pic.twitter.com/ckiBwkAa0s — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2024

Naturally, social media gays could not hold back their thirst for the Hunters actor, who seemingly continues to go viral for staying hot, unproblematic, and on vacation.

“Bottoms have class challenge,” @ihavenoctrI wrote, encouraging the boys from getting too thirsty in the comments underneath the pics.

Of course, the next response was “He can top me.” Which, understandable.

So, what is it about Lerman that continues to get both the gays and girls feeling all hot and bothered?

The California-born star may have imprinted on a generation with cute boy-next-door roles in 2006’s Hoot and the Percy Jackson films.

On top of that, he was irresistibly adorable and sensitive as Charlie Kelmeckis in 2012’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)



Written and Directed by Steven Chbosky, based on the novel by Steven Chbosky pic.twitter.com/RIfK6kqLqR — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 19, 2024

Even though his character was heterosexual, the film’s authentic and empathetic portrayal of best friend Patrick (Ezra Miller) introduced him to a wider LGBTQ+ audience. (It even scored a GLAAD Media Award in 2013.)

“[It] is a really special feeling, to be a part of something [like Perks] and know that it’s had a big impact on someone’s life,” he told W Magazine in 2022. “I guess that’s the bar an actor hopes to reach: making something that means a lot to someone else.”

Nevertheless, Lerman’s power might just be that he knows how hot he is. And he’s not obnoxious about it.

Case-in-point: his 2023 birthday cake, featuring a viral tweet dubbing him “white boy of the century.” (You’ve got some competition, Josh Hutcherson!)

logan lerman’s birthday cake is everything pic.twitter.com/6qhVq4vBzr — caro ? (@stylesgala) January 21, 2023

That being said, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Lerman on the silver screen… and not just our phone lock screens.

Thankfully, we’ll get to see his acting chops in Hulu’s upcoming limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, premiering on March 28.

According to Variety, the show is based on a true story and “follows a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II on their quest to survive and reunite.”

Until then, we’re more than happy to keep tabs on Lerman’s shirtless travels via his wife-to-be’s Instagram account.

Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) Logan thirst posts below.

