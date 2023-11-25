Logan Lerman rows his boat, Madonna flexes her exes & Diet Coke candles: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

We’ve officially made it to the holidays holigays! And whether you’re heading home to see the relatives, dining with a chosen fam, or taking a cue from The Waitresses and spending it by yourself this year, this week has given us a ton to gobble-gobble on.

Harris Dickinson asserted his “babygirl” status, though Saltburn stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan are certainly giving him a run for his money. And if that wasn’t enough, Antoni Porowski is back on the market, this Hunger Games star has got us thirsty, and these Aussie firefighters honored an annual tradition. Oof!

Naturally, the social media gays are stretching double entendre to its limits with all the stuffing jokes.

It’s a lot to digest… especially after a big meal. Thankfully, we’ve curated the best memes, bops, and knick-knacks for you to ogle over during the long weekend. Pour yourself a glass of wine, light a seasonal candle, and get ready to ignore all those Black Friday emails. (You should have never accepted so many cookies!)

These are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. Ceramic Greek Coffee Cup

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

New York City’s Greek coffee cups –– called “anthora” –– are as famous as the city itself. And while I can’t explain why a message like “We are happy to serve you” has a chokehold on the LGBTQ+ community (though I can guess), I’ve seen countless homages to this happy lil’ container in gay apartments across the country.

These adorable ceramic cups ($16 on Uncommon Goods) are a perfect way to bring a little Big Apple spirit to your kitchen… even if your coffeemaker can never duplicate the gritty, dark roast of a side-of-the-road coffee stand, nor the sounds of shouting and honking horns.

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Image Credit: Amazon

Shake it like a polaroid picture! Actually, Outkast was kind of misguided when they wrote that lyric because it can damage the image. But I digress! In a world of FaceTune and Instagram filters, you just can’t beat the nostalgia and tactility of an instant camera. I used one of these bad boys at a wedding recently and was enchanted by both its versatility –– and handy selfie mirror. (What, I looked good!)

You can score Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 in colors like lilac purple, terracotta orange, and sky blue for $59.95 for a limited time on Amazon.

3. This new picture of Logan Lerman on a rowboat

Logan Lerman in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/yOhYGr37dC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 15, 2023

The bad news: Logan Lerman –– of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Percy Jackson fame –– just got engaged to his longterm girlfriend Ana Corrigan. However, the good news is if you squint your eyes (and ignore that last sentence), you can pretend you’re on a romantic rowboat ride with the internet’s former boyfriend. Not only is he doing all the work, he just looks adorable in those knits!

4. Diet Coke Candle

Image Credit: Vineyard Candle Co. on Etsy

One day, scientists will publish a study on the intense relationship between gay people and their Diet Coke. Until then, I’m indulging my addiction with this kitschy candle from Vineyard Candle Co. These hand-poured soy candles guarantee 45 hours of burn time and come in scents like Coke (duh), Dr. Pepper, amaretto, and orange soda. Plus, each can candle ($10-$20 on Etsy) comes from recycled and upcycled materials.

Just make sure you don’t try and take a sip!

5. Madonna publicly reminiscing on all her past lovers

This is a flex! Madonna’s Celebration Tour continues to trek around the globe, and this moment during her performance of “I Don’t Search I Find” recently went viral. Apparently, while singing the lyric “I found love,” Madge boldly displays images of the men she’s loved over the years –– from Tupac to Sean Penn. Not only is it a touching ode to these relationships, but it’s also a reminder of her quite impressive roster. Queen things!

6. 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

if you’re like me, you never know what the heck to get the heterosexual men in your life for the holidays. (How does one gift wrap “sports” exactly?) Thankfully, I stumbled upon the 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar for $50 on Uncommon Goods and knocked out a bevy of presents in one go. The set comes with twelve 1.75-ounce hot sauces, featuring flavors like Habanero Evil, Oh My Garlic, and Psycho Curry. Who would have guessed that I’d be buying my stepdad the hottest gift this year?

Alternate idea: buy it for yourself and host your own edition of “Hot Ones” at a holigays party this year.

7. Vintage Blockbuster Logo Cap

Image Credit: Red Bubble

Remember when Blockbuster was your go-to Friday night plans? Now, it’s “vintage.” Still, I’ve never gotten complimented on a bad-hair baseball-cap day until I snagged this hat for $21 on Red Bubble. Grab this stylish and nostalgic reminder to “Be Kind and Rewind” in colors like black, white, light grey, and navy. But if you can recall the days of VHS racks and the smell of those plastic slip covers, you should probably also look into retinol.

8. Sabrina Carpenter’s naughty new Christmas EP

With a viral TikTok bop, a spot opening for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, and a loyal LGBTQ+ following, Sabrina Carpenter has all the makings of your next fave blonde pop bombshell. On Fruitcake (her new holiday EP stylized in lowercase to maximize Gen-Z appeal), she combines cynicism with sensuality for 15-minutes of festive fun.

Sure, lyrics like “I need that Charles Dickens” and “I’m talking big snowballs” might make the fam blush, but she’s even got a tune for that. “My relatives always know what to say to piss me off,” she laments on “Is It New Years Yet?” Instant classic.

9. This sassy gay otter with a limp wrist

FAG OTTER ALERT pic.twitter.com/Af2tTascZi — Mrs. Fury 325 #objectumsexual #coasterwife (@freshgaycorpse) November 21, 2023

No, not that kind of gay otter. This pic of a beloved marine mammal with a limp wrist has been making the rounds on Gay Twitter X because representation is important, even in the animal kingdom. You can just tell he knows where to find the best mussels on the beach… and he’s got big opinions on Kylie Minogue’s best album. How do we send him a brunch invite?!

10. Target Christmas Dining Plates and Snowflake Serving Tray

Image Credit: Target

If you gave me the option of staying in the real world or living inside a Target catalog, I’d transform into a glossy 2D image faster than you could say “Padam.” Unfortunately, the closest I can get is splurging on their assortment of aesthetically pleasing holiday dishes, which I will be using frequently from Thanksgiving until January 1. My current faves are the HolidayWood Snowflake Serving Tray ($20) which is perfect for any festive charcuterie board, paired with the 7″ Holiday Stoneware Striped Appetizer Plates ($12 for four) and Christmas Dining Plates ($6 a piece).

