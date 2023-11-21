Move over, Josh Hutcherson! Tom Blyth is the new ‘Hunger Games’ hunk leaving everyone parched

Attention, citizens of Panem gays on the internet –– a new heartthrob has entered the arena.

We returned to The Hunger Games universe with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hit theaters and topped the box office last weekend.

The prequel film follows a young Coriolanus Snow –– you know, the man that inflicted sick and twisted pain on the world as the original series’ tyrannical president? –– who serves as a mentor at the tenth-ever Hunger Games.

It’s a captivating and intricate villain origin story, featuring an all-star cast of celebs like Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage.

There’s just one problem: Tom Blyth (the actor who portrays young Snow on the brink of corruption) is so, so hot.

It’s a breakout role for the 28-year-old British actor, who studied at Juilliard and recently starred in MGM+’s Billy the Kid, as well as HBO’s The Gilded Age.

And even though we’re supposed to hate the man his character becomes, Blyth is making it pretty damn hard.

new hunger games is great tom blyth i would kill myself for you to spit on me — Joey (@thirst_tweeter) November 15, 2023

Still, Blyth is hardly the first hottie to star in the franchise –– hello, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth! –– nor is he the first hunk to play a villain.

And with his portrayal of Coriolanus, he joins the ranks of baddies like Anakin Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Draco Malfoy, and Gaston.

From his curly bleached locks, to his mid-movie buzzcut (and a handful of shirtless scenes), Blyth certainly gives the gays a lot to chew on in the film.

And the thirst is real.

literally couldn't concentrate on the movie bc the gay people beside me kept on thirsting over tom blyth. pic.twitter.com/zhmWFNzSSd — amelie ??| FREE ?? (@amelie_lied) November 15, 2023

He’s feeling himself and I’m very much here for it 😩🤌 — Love, Gene 🗡️🏳️‍🌈 🙂 (@DazzlingGene) November 17, 2023

Still, his hottest (and most divisive) moment thus far might just be on the red carpet for the film’s Los Angeles premiere, where he sported a Valentino tank and black pants.

Tom Blyth of #TheHungerGames strikes a pose at the film’s premiere pic.twitter.com/mr9a7x8Thq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 14, 2023

OK, so the lewk is kind of giving Troye Sivan music video.

But we’ve got to appreciate a man who’s not afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet!

he dressed for the gays & the gays only — dean martini (@martinidayz) November 14, 2023

oh my god — bryan with a y (@brybeja) November 14, 2023

why is he dressing like he’s at an audition for a Troye Sivian music video? https://t.co/zG3MebaD7n — liam (@editedbyliam) November 14, 2023

having wide shoulders and wearing a thin-strapped tank top is just greedy behaviour https://t.co/zX7W1Fv5wp — jerry (@skyevgc) November 14, 2023

catching the premiere and going directly to the gay pre for vodka diet cokes and a madonna youtube hole okayyyy https://t.co/tkoZg4LSbX — jeremiah (@horse_updates) November 14, 2023

Furthermore, Blyth seems like a standup guy –– and he’s certainly an LGBTQ+ ally.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Blyth recounted a pre-fame encounter with one of Hollywood’s most iconic queer actors, Ian McKellen.

“[I] tried to convince him to come out on a night out with us,” Blyth revealed. “He had a couple of drinks and then he was like, ‘I have to retire.'”

The rising actor also shared that his first kiss “was under a tree” and admitted he’s a “f*cking potty mouth.”

However, when asked by Andy Cohen whether he had any secret tattoos or piercings, Blyth retorted, “If I told you I’d have to kill you.”

And when Cohen jokingly clarified, “Besides the Prince Albert,” Blyth shot back with a sly “Exactly.” (Can we get a fact check on that one?!)

While we resist the urge to go see The Hunger Games again, check out more pics of the internet’s new villainous crush below.