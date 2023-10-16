This viral photo of Josh Hutcherson just united horny people across the internet

The world may be on fire, but for one fleeting moment, the homos, heteros, and everyone in between put aside our differences and united on an important cause: how damn hot Josh Hutcherson looks in a new viral photo!

The Kentucky-born actor, who just celebrated his 31st birthday, was pictured giving a thumbs-up while rocking a Dodger’s hat at a bowling alley.

A handful of pop-culture news accounts shared the pic. Just the mere sight of Hutcherson (who maintains a low profile and stays off social media) was enough to get The Hunger Games star’s name trending on Twitter X.

Josh Hutcherson recently ? pic.twitter.com/Ezwck70HhP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 15, 2023

Perhaps the buzz over a seemingly normal photo of a hot celeb is a matter of economics. Call it a classic case of “supply and demand,” since we’ve all been starved for Josh content.

Or maybe it’s because his roles in films like The Hunger Games, Bridge to Terabithia, and The Kids Are All Right united him across generations as both a sexual awakening, thirst-worthy object of affection, and a talented performer. (Or yet, maybe we all just don’t have anything better to do.)

And listen, we know there are a lot bigger things going on. But who are we to shame anyone for taking a moment to thirst over a good-looking guy (and noted LGBTQ+ ally)?

Back in 2013, the Future Man star told Out that he “would probably list myself as mostly straight,” adding that he thought “defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded.”

He also became the youngest person to receive the Vanguard Award from GLAAD for his work as an open ally back in 2012.

Everyone going wild over Josh but y’all don’t understand. He is my sexual awakening. Hunger Games came out when I was 12. He’s been the one https://t.co/9Z4FW2UkS3 — White Hotus (@builtthique) October 16, 2023

So, what has Hutcherson been up to recently?

Since the end of his Hulu sci-fi comedy series Future Man in 2020 (which featured *that* gratuitous prosthetic-assisted nude scene), he has worked on a few different indie films.

That being said, he is starring in this year’s craziest horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s. Hutcherson portrays a night time security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza who comes to learn its animatronic mascots come to life every night and try to kill people.

You know, just the stuff of nightmares. The movie hits theaters and streaming service Peacock on October 27.

Check out the trailer.

In the meantime, we’ll be thanking whichever Internet God summoned this seemingly random picture of Hutcherson across all feeds… at least until the next one comes around.

Below, check out some of the funniest (and horniest) reactions to the Hutch sighting on social media.

Growing up as a closeted Hunger Games gay meant telling people I had a celebrity crush on Jennifer Lawrence when really it was on Josh Hutcherson the whole time https://t.co/I5YPzTLrwf — Darrien (@Ddelgado45) October 16, 2023

