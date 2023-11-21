We’re stuffing ourselves with these hilarious memes about gays at Thanksgiving

There’s no place like home for the holidays—and for gays, that’s not always a good thing. Whether you’re still in the closet, the token gay of your family reunion, or only one of many pride-flag-waving relatives, you often have to put up with a lot of baloney along with your Thanksgiving turkey, especially when homophobic kin is seated across the table.

And some people opt to come out when everyone is breaking bread together. In a 2012 Washington Post essay, Ned Martel contended that Thanksgiving the “proper holiday to tell your family that you’re a homosexual.”

“Awkwardness is predictable, but expect the unexpected,” he advised. “A few years ago, a friend of a friend told his sister that he was going to tell their parents his news at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Seated and fretful, he listened as she spoke up first. Before he even got his throat cleared, she came out ahead of him. Nobody said this was going to be easy.”

And a year later, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stein offered tactics for Thanksgiving coming-outs. “Instead of waiting for the perfect moment (which will never arrive) or manufacturing a segue (which will be painfully awkward), simply roll the bomb onto the table and let someone else detonate it,” he wrote. “Slip in the news—‘I’ve been meaning to tell you: I’m gay. Also, this Tofurky is delicious!’—and shift the burden onto your family. It’s the emotional equivalent of looking at the ceiling while you get a flu shot: You’ll barely feel the pinch, and by the time it’s over, the deed is irrevocably done.”

And if you’re dreading the prospect of coming out as gay at Thanksgiving—or just being your out around your family members—perhaps these memes and social media posts will offer comic relief!

Arriving back to your hometown for Thanksgiving gay af pic.twitter.com/eIqmr0OG04 — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) November 27, 2019

Gays at thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/pSRDKEyQAQ — C3-P HOE (@twunktrap) November 22, 2018

Gays arriving to Thanksgiving ready to confront their homophobic uncle and racist aunt pic.twitter.com/LgT2yxN5IH — Mario (@mtehuitz) November 21, 2018

Gays showing up to their republican parents house for Thanksgiving today to drop off a….pie pic.twitter.com/PdJZo35jiK — ? (@heyjaeee) November 26, 2020

coastal gay cousins returning to middle america for thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/vgkeqv3zvf — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 27, 2019

Me at Thanksgiving not helping cook, not contributing to any conversation, not doing anything but sitting with my contraband liquor and a purse full of noodles pic.twitter.com/R3tTE70EKM — Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) November 27, 2019

Gay Thanksgiving is:



• Taking thirst traps in your childhood bathroom / bedroom



• Logging onto Grindr but not actually able to host anyone



• Being silent at the dinner table when relatives ask about everyone’s dating life



• Walking around your hometown like a celebrity — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 28, 2019

This Thanksgiving: Shout-out to the families watching football together, the weird aunt who showed up out of nowhere, and the gay nephew who's in his room having a conversation with his stuffed animals about whether their feminism is intersectional enough. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 23, 2017

anticipating every gay posting a photo of their thanksgiving plate with the caption “it’s giving…it’s giving thanks” — Izzy Uncut (@izzyuncut) November 3, 2021

My gay behind walking into PJ’s sports bar back home the night before thanksgiving to see people I went to high school with: pic.twitter.com/YWYOUbejPO — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) November 26, 2019

im so gay i brought my own cocoa powder home for thanksgiving cause i don’t trust the quality my mother has on hand — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 25, 2019

Can’t wait for my favorite thanksgiving pastime (opening Grindr in my hometown to see who’s gay now) — grant???? (@urdadssidepiece) November 22, 2021

A friendly reminder this thanksgiving that regardless of what your yeehaw homophobic family members say, it’s more than okay to be gay — ?? jaclyn ?? (@jaclynhardman) November 28, 2019