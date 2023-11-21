We’re stuffing ourselves with these hilarious memes about gays at Thanksgiving

There’s no place like home for the holidays—and for gays, that’s not always a good thing. Whether you’re still in the closet, the token gay of your family reunion, or only one of many pride-flag-waving relatives, you often have to put up with a lot of baloney along with your Thanksgiving turkey, especially when homophobic kin is seated across the table.
And some people opt to come out when everyone is breaking bread together. In a 2012 Washington Post essay, Ned Martel contended that Thanksgiving the “proper holiday to tell your family that you’re a homosexual.”
“Awkwardness is predictable, but expect the unexpected,” he advised. “A few years ago, a friend of a friend told his sister that he was going to tell their parents his news at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Seated and fretful, he listened as she spoke up first. Before he even got his throat cleared, she came out ahead of him. Nobody said this was going to be easy.”
Related:
9 tips tips for navigating the holidays while queer from social influencer Mister Domestic
It’s that time of the year.
And a year later, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stein offered tactics for Thanksgiving coming-outs. “Instead of waiting for the perfect moment (which will never arrive) or manufacturing a segue (which will be painfully awkward), simply roll the bomb onto the table and let someone else detonate it,” he wrote. “Slip in the news—‘I’ve been meaning to tell you: I’m gay. Also, this Tofurky is delicious!’—and shift the burden onto your family. It’s the emotional equivalent of looking at the ceiling while you get a flu shot: You’ll barely feel the pinch, and by the time it’s over, the deed is irrevocably done.”
And if you’re dreading the prospect of coming out as gay at Thanksgiving—or just being your out around your family members—perhaps these memes and social media posts will offer comic relief!
Related:
These “gay cousin at Thanksgiving” tweets serve up humor for the holiday
Yes, there is a “gay cousin prophecy” at work at Thanksgiving dinners—and in holiday TV movies—as these tweets attest.