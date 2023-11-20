PHOTOS: OMG, the new 2024 Aussie Firefighter Calendars are hotter than ever!

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

It’s that time of year for some of our favorite traditions…

Having loved ones over for a Friendsgiving feast. Listening to Mariah Carey as she rakes in those holiday streaming residuals. Setting up the Christmas tree. Seeing Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s holiday show.

And, of course, deciding which buff Aussie firefighters we want to spend the next year with.

As the year winds down, it’s time to once again peruse the latest batch of Australian Firefighters Calendars, and choose which one (or maybe all?) we want to hang on our wall in 2024.

For over 30 years, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has been bringing abs and good cheer into homes—and for a good cause! Since its beginnings in ’93, the project has raised of $3.4 million for charitable organizations like the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Safe Haven Animal Rescue.

As calendar director David Rogers tells it: “We have helped to make the lives of so many people and animals that did not have the ability to help themselves.”

Yes, you can help kids and cute critters in need and you get to ogle the bodies of real—and really muscular—firemen. It’s a win-win! No wonder these are touted as the “most popular calendars in the world.”

Below, you can find highlights from six dreamy calendars for 2024, including a brand-new “Hero” edition that’s sure to be a favorite for anyone out there with a damsel in distress kink.

All six 2024 Australian Firefighters calendars are available now.

The 2024 Classic Calendar

You can’t go wrong with the Original Recipe™! Just guys being dudes… standing there shirtless and looking deep into your soul with those inviting eyes.

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

The 2024 Dog Calendar

As we say, “cute men + cute dogs” is an infallible formula. Just look at the way that pup is resting his sweet head on that fireman’s giants pecs! We’d do that, too, if we could.

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

The 2024 Cat Calendar

But for all you cat people out there who want to Meow Mix it it up, there’s an entire calendar with kittens galore (all of which we presume were rescued out of trees, because thats what firefighters do!).

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

The 2024 Horse Calendar

The guys are really showing their bods—and their asses *wink, wink*—in this one, and we’re not complaining. There’s just something so… softcore erotic paperback novel about the horse calendar, and that’s why it’s a personal favorite.

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

The 2024 Mixed Animal Calendar

Year after year, the program’s bestseller is the Mixed Animals edition, which perhaps has the element of surprise on its side. Ducklings, llamas, meerkat, koalas—you never know what critters you’re going to get in this one, but we guarantee they’ll be cute. (The guys, too, obviously!)

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

The 2024 Hero Calendar

And this year’ newest theme just might be the most ambitious in the program’s 31 year history! All of these “Hero” shots depict our men in action, surrounded by the elements: Fire, water, steam. Is it hot in here, or is it just our calendar?

Image Credit: Australian Firefighters Calendar, David Rogers

And, if you can’t get enough of these firefighters, you can follow them on Instagram, or check out some of their eye-popping videos on YouTube that take you behind-the-scenes of each of their shoots.