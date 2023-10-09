PHOTOS: These farmers are flaunting their Irish beef in a sizzling new 2024 calendar

Frances Marshall

Who’s ready to have their oats harvested?

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2024 is now available, and our favorite agricultural growers hailing from Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Kilkenny are showing off their new crop. For the nominal price of €12.99 ($13.69), onlookers can thirst over their favorite boys and their furry friends.

Woof indeed!

Frances Marshall

Jan Golden

Jan Golden

Even though Ireland’s average temperature hovers around 45.7 °F and 60.3 °F, these hunk are always hot. Or at least, they always have their shirts off!

Ian Shipley

They aren’t afraid to show off their cocks, either. 😉

Frances Marshall

Once dubbed “agri p*rn,” these farmers have outsold One Direction, Conor McGregor, and Justin Bieber. Initial orders for the year came from all over the world, from New Jersey to Finland.

These smiles definitely expand across the Atlantic.

Frances Marshall

Luckily for us, they have some lessons they can teach as well. Should we assume the position…and get ready to learn?

Ian Shipley

Or maybe we should stop and quit while we’re ahead?

Ian Shipley

Either way, there is a whole to admire! We are here for all of this agro energy…and shirtless hunks.

Can’t forget them, either.

David Kenna

OK, now it’s time for us to wash off!

Ian Shipley

David Kenna

Ian Shipley

12 months of Irish beef await with the 2024 Irish Farmer Calendar.