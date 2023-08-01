These tatted up firefighters are going viral with their synchronized ball routine

(Photo: @remi_ragnar/Instagram)

A couple of French firefighters have gone super viral with a video that shows them demonstrating their synchronized yoga ball routine. The men apparently prepared it for a social event the fire station was hosting.

The video is the work of online fitness coach Remi Ragnar. Besides posting workout and cooking videos, Ragnar also posts funny videos of himself and his firefighter colleagues.

He’s built up 1.4 million followers on TikTok. The yoga ball video has amassed almost 17 million views on TikTok and over half a million likes on Instagram.

“I now identify as a yellow ball 😳💛” was one well-liked comment among many thousands. Another person said, “This is the most bromantic thing I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂”

Here’s another of Ragnar’s recent videos.

Here he is jumping into his trousers (as you do…).

And here he is making us drool with a pasta recipe.

#pastae#dieto#foodpornc#recettet#fitness ♬ Via con me – Paolo Conte @remi_ragnar Pasta viande tomate 🔥 Simple et efficace 👌🏻Tu vas te régaler avec les bonnes saveurs de l’Italie sans culpabiliser 😋💪🏼 Si tu veux + de recettes rejoins-nous dans mon prochain Challenge Home Training 🔥 C’est un challenge en 6 semaines pour te transformer en vidéos avec des séances de 15 mns / jour : Full Body, Abdos/Fessiers, HIIT, Yoga… 💪🏼 Mais aussi des programmes alimentaires personnalisés et plein de recettes saines pour une transformation complète 🥗 Je fais gagner des cadeaux exceptionnels chaque semaine : AppleWatch, AirPods, enceinte JBL, 200€ chez Nike… et même un voyage au bout du monde pour la meilleure transformation ✈️ Et pour encore + de motivation au quotidien, tu rejoindras le groupe très privé de la Team Fit Viking pour partager du fin et s’entraider à atteindre le sommet 🔥 Les places sont limitées alors inscris-toi maintenant dans ma bio, on commence le 26 juin 🪓 #eat #eatclean

And we’re not sure what on earth he’s doing here, but we’re happy to watch him doing it.