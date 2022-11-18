Lonely Ivanka is “unhappy” about losing all her friends, desperately wants her old life back

Once upon a time, Ivanka Trump thought she was going to be the first woman President of the United States of America. (LOL!) Now, she really, really, REALLY just wants things to go back to the way they were before she joined her loser dad’s crusade to destroy democracy.

In a statement to Fox News Digital about Donald Trump‘s third bid for the White House this week, Nepotism Barbie said: “I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

She continued, “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor to serve the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

According to the New York Post, Ivanka has “hated” all the negative attention she received during her time working for her dad’s failed, one-term administration.

“Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats, and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them,” an unnamed source tells the gossip rag. “She feels it’s bad for her family … and negative in general in her circle of friends.”

The source adds that the former first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, didn’t make any new friends while working as unpaid presidential advisers in the White House. Instead, they were treated like pariahs in a town that, much like the entire nation, clearly didn’t want them. #unwantedivanka

“She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family,” they say. “She’s unhappy about becoming a political target.”

Business Insider adds:

During her time in the White House, many of Ivanka Trump’s former friends spoke out about cutting ties with her over her father’s presidency and political stance. Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, said in September that she used to be friends with Ivanka Trump until “she went to the dark side.” Lysandra Ohrstrom, Ivanka Trump’s childhood best friend, said in a tell-all essay last year that their different stances on social issues led to them growing apart.

Then, of course, there’s the Met Gala, which Ivanka has been blacklisted from.

The 41-year-old Florida resident has, er, had regularly attended the coveted event ever since her father started walking the red carpet there in the 1980s. That all changed in 2017, however, when she was permanently disinvited from the kiki by Anna Wintour.

Now, some tweets…

While daddy was POTUS, she had no problem with cashing in Bigly. Too bad she can’t stand the criticism. Big Snowflake. — Will Dostie (@billdostie49) November 18, 2022

More like …she turned her back on her friends. — Patty Wain Smith (@PattyWainSmith) November 18, 2022

Ivanka Trump said she is "grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people." Ivanka raked in a reported $640 Million during her White House tenure, while she told starving, unemployed Americans to "find something new" during the pandemic her father helped perpetuate. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) November 16, 2022

The “found out” part is a bitch. — Woke AF and Proud Of It (@bunontherun3) November 18, 2022

Only because she knows the end of the grift is near. https://t.co/rMuvp0Elsc — ?I?? D?? Y?? L?? L?? ? A?? T?? L?? A?? S?? ? (@IdyllAtlas) November 18, 2022

At least she has her billions of dollars to keep her company. — Kevin Smith (@kasco1640) November 18, 2022

Right before he announced his run, Trump signed a deal with a Saudi developer for an Omani golf course Saudis invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner & $1 billion in Mnuchin Paid to use Trump golf courses Gave Ivanka’s women’s fund $100 million Trumps are in bed with our enemies — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2022

No sympathy. They should never be forgiven for what their family did to this country — OhioScorpion1 🏴‍☠️ (@OhioScorpion1) November 18, 2022

On the same day Donald Trump announced he was running for president again, two of his biggest enablers – daughter Ivanka and former deputy Mike Pence – distanced themselves from Trump. Tried to rebrand themselves. Don’t. Let. Them. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 16, 2022

Bless her heart. — Christopher Marshburn (@TideNTN) November 18, 2022

Should have thought about that in 2015 — Dharmabitch (@dharmabitch) November 18, 2022

We’ve all lost friends over your Dad’s politics, Ivanka. — mstewartsloan (@mstewartsloan) November 18, 2022

