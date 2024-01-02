Luke Evans and Billy Porter release duet, hope it will become a “queer wedding anthem”

Billy Porter and Luke Evans (Photo: Shutterstock)

Luke Evans and Billy Porter recently starred together in a gay divorce drama entitled Our Son. Both men are talented singers who have released solo albums. Therefore, it was perhaps a no-brainer to get them to sing a duet together for the movie’s soundtrack.

That track, entitled “Always Be My Man”, was released on the weekend. Both men took to social media to promote it.

On Instagram, Porter said, “‘’Always Be My Man,’ my duet with #LukeEvans, is out now and streaming everywhere!

“And while we did not make the #Oscar shortlist for #BestSong (and we should have) we know for certain this piece will be the new queer wedding anthem for generations to come.”

Our Son made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival and hit theaters on December 8. It’s now available via video-on-demand.

You can check out the full song below.

Billy Porter released his album, Black Mona Lisa, last year. It was his first full-length solo album to feature new songs in almost 20 years. He is currently working on developing and starring in a biopic about James Baldwin.

Luke Evans released his second solo album, A Song for You, in late 2022. It reached the top five in the UK charts. He is currently starring in the play, Backstairs Billy, in London’s West End. You can also catch him in Dan Levy‘s new movie, Good Grief, which hits Neftlix later this week.