Luke Evans’ next project will see him play this historical gay figure

Luke Evans (Photo: Shutterstock)

Welsh actor Luke Evans has revealed that he’s to return to London’s West End with his first theatre role there in 16 years.

After a teaser video he posted over the weekend about returning to the boards, today he dropped the details.

Evans will star in a new comedy entitled Backstairs Billy at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Who was Backstairs Billy?

Backstairs Billy was the nickname for William Tallon, who was a steward and member of the late Queen Mother’s staff.

Tallon served the Queen Mother, who was the mother of Queen Elizabeth II, for 50 years and was more than a servant to her. He was often her dance partner, friend, and confidant.

He was also, in the words of The Daily Mail, “a bawdy, irreverent and deeply camp antidote to the strait-laced life of the rest of the Royal Family.”

In the same way that Queen Victoria formed a deep bond with a Scottish servant, John Brown (retold in the Judi Dench movie, Mrs. Brown), the Queen Mom had a special bond with Tallon.

Tallon’s partner for 30 years was another member of the Queen Mother’s staff, Reginald Wilcock.

Tallon served the Queen Mother until her death in 2001. He died in 2007, aged 72, from liver failure.

Evans will appear in Backstairs Billy opposite Penelope Wilton (Downtown Abbey), who will play the Queen Mother. The play takes place in 1979.

“When I read the script, it made me giggle out loud so hard,” Evans told The Guardian. “It’s just so entertaining and such a joyous story about these two people: the Queen Mother, who was super famous, but also Billy. He was always there and spent most of his life working for her.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into rehearsals.”

Wilton said that despite being a comedy, it was not a send-up. She told The Guardian, Backstairs Billy is “a celebration of the Queen Mother, who has been rather sidelined.”

On Instagram, Evans posted, “I’m so excited to announce I’ll be returning to London’s West End in a new comedy called BACKSTAIRS BILLY opposite one of our greatest stage actors, the incomparable, Dame Penelope Wilton, from Downtown Abbey, at the Duke of York’s Theatre, opening 27th of October 2023 in a limited run through to the end of January. I hope you’ll come see the play! Ticket link is in my bio or go to backstairsbilly.com and pickup your tickets now!”

Evans has carved a Hollywood career often playing straight, tough-man characters (Fast & Furious 6, Midway, Beauty and the Beast, Echo 3). He recently took on his first leading gay role playing opposite Billy Porter in Our Son, about a gay couple divorcing and fighting over custody of their child. The movie premiered last month at the recent Tribeca Film Festival.