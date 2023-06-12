Luke Evans put on quite a spectacle & proved he’s the ultimate showmen this weekend

credit: Getty Images/Instagram

Luke Evans’ talents know no bounds.

When not flaunting his enviable physique in glorious thirst traps, the 44-year-old is known for roles in hit films and shows such as Beauty and the Beast, The Fate of the Furious, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

But prior to his Hollywood fame, some may not be aware that Evans started his career performing in musicals like Rent, Miss Saigon, Taboo and Avenue Q on London’s West End.

On Saturday, audiences at the Tribeca Film Festival were treated to an impromptu Evans musical performance when the Welsh actor put his vocal skills on full display following the premiere of his new film Our Son.

After the screening, Evans and costar Billy Porter joined forces to perform a song from the movie which seemingly appears during the end credits.

“I wrote a song for this film and you all clapped all the way through it, which is good. Which is why we’re gonna sing it live,” Porter said at the premiere, according to EW. “Another thing that was special about this movie, another thing that connected us immediately, you know, Luke’s a musical theater boy like me. And can sing his ass off.”

Evans shared video of the emotional duet showing the two actors holding hands as they belted out the love song. The spontaneous number received a roaring round of applause from those seated in the auditorium.

Watch these boys sangggggg:

“This was the only way to close our beautiful premiere today, singing the duet @theebillyporter wrote that we both sang today which is in our movie,” Evans captioned the clip.

In Our Son, Evans and Porter play a couple in the midst of a traumatic divorce after 13 years of marriage who battle over primary custody of their 8-year-old son (Christopher Woodley).

Andrew Rannells, Phylicia Rashad, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton and American Horror Story:NYC star Isaac Powell round out the supporting cast.

Billy Porter and Luke Evans in ‘Our Son.’ Photo by Amy Mayes

As an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, Porter has been showing off his vocal chops on screen and stage for decades. Evans most recently got to showcase his singing in Beauty and the Beast and on his two albums, At Last and A Song for You.

Released in 2022, A Song for You included original numbers and a few cover songs, including a duet with Evans’ Nine Perfect Strangers costar Nicole Kidman.

After bonding during the production, Evans recruited Kidman for a new rendition of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World’s “Say Something.”

“I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole’s voice very well, that I could blend our voices. So I sent them the track, and Keith [Urban] was like, ‘Genius – I couldn’t have thought of a better track,’ ” Evans previously told People.

“[Urban] sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it. She was so grateful that I’d asked her. I was, like, ‘Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ But she’s a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special.”

